Washington Gov. Jay Inslee walks past a sign in June asking visitors to complete a health screening as he steps outside to talk to reporters at a Dept. of Ecology office in Richland. Inslee has repeatedly asked for more federal money to finish ongoing cleanup efforts at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. One hundred and twenty miles to the Northeast, Spokane is poised to declare the city a nuclear free zone to resources from being used to manufacture weapons, or have these components produced locally.