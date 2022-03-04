(The Center Square) – Spokane Parks & Recreation is gearing up for a study to identify areas throughout the city that could be sites for future dog parks.
Planners also want to find a place to reestablish what residents called the “South Hill Dog Park." That site was recently displaced by the construction of a new middle school.
The citywide study is expected to be completed by October 2022.
Input from Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will be sought, as will feedback from other community members and organizations.
SPS has agreed to fund the design, engineering and construction of the new South Hill dog park, which will be maintained by Parks & Recreation.
The Spokane Parks and Natural Lands Master Plan that will guide the dog park study is not expected to be completed until June 2022. The work on dog parks will begin after that. Work to identify sites will begin after that.
The site for the new middle school on E. 65th Ave near S. Regal St previously served as the buffer zone for the closed Southside Landfill and was owned by the City of Spokane.
The property on East 65th Avenue near South Regal Street that was used for South Hill was transferred to SPS as part of a partnership with the city to accommodate three new middle schools, a co-location of libraries at schools, and more.
While the school is under construction, SPS is setting up a temporary dog park nearby.
The official dog park is anticipated for completion in April 2023, prior to the opening of the new middle school.
On another front, the first downtown dog park is coming to Spokane, and the Spokane Parks Foundation (SPF) recently reported a donation of $250,000 toward that project.
The contribution from the Spokane Humane Society gets SPF closer to its goal of $750,000.
The plans for the park incorporate the existing Forestry Pavilion on Havermale Island. The property will be updated to provide shelter with bench seating and restrooms.
Parks and city officials contend that having designated dog parks improves the quality of life for people and their pets.