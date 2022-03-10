(The Center Square) – The Spokane Public Works staff worked with local artist Corinna Ren to design a book that tells people what happens to the trash they toss into a garbage can, and what they can do to generate less waste.
The book “Exploring Spokane: Turning Waste to Energy” is free and can be ordered via a special form on the city’s website or picked up at the administration building of the Waste to Energy Facility between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 2900 S. Geiger Boulevard.
“We were looking for a fun and interactive way to engage residents who don’t know what happens after their garbage gets picked up,” said Kristine Major, solid waste educator.
She said the $8,000 cost to hire Ren and then publish the final manuscript was taken out of her annual budget of about $40,000 to use for school, business and community outreach. There was extra money to work with, she said, because COVID-19 restrictions had scaled back many of her usual activities.
During the slowdown brought by the pandemic, Major said the idea for the book was spawned and she worked with other staffers to get the project done.
The narrators of "Exploring Spokane" are two elementary-age students, Jules and Oliver, and a curious marmot. The plot revolves around the two children fixing lunch one day and noticing how they were filling up the garbage can.
They think about the wider implications of everyone tossing that much trash and decide to investigate options. Along the way, they learn about reusable lunch boxes and refillable containers, among other resources.
Major said 1,500 hardcover copies of "Exploring Spokane" have been printed and, since the book came out in January, 500 have been distributed. The book is now in seven local schools and the public library district is using its 100 copies in conjunction with hands-on activities that match the theme.
The book is important, said Major, because the Washington Department of Ecology has pointed out that about one-third of food thrown away by families could have been composted or diverted to feed people.
She said Spokane’s example of how to manage garbage in a different way is used in the book to encourage people to make less trash in the first place by composing, recycling and reusing.
Spokane’s Waste to Energy facility came about after the city had a water contamination problem from regional landfills.
Major said the comprehensive solid waste system recovers energy in the form of electricity that powers 13,000 homes.
The power is sold to Avista Utilities and earns about $5 million in sales annually.
Major said waste is burned at 2,500 degrees and is reduced in volume by 90%, and 70% by weight.
The ash that is produced in that process is biologically inert and sent to a landfill in Klickitat County for final disposal.
The Waste to Energy plant is operated by the city’s Solid Waste Disposal Department.
Major said the book sheds light on the unsung heroes in Public Works that are making the city a cleaner place to live.
She said a second book is in the works to explain how the city’s water system works and will be released in 2022.
If that book is received as well as the first, Major said it could lead to an ongoing series.