(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward delivered a strong message to the city council Monday about letting voters decide the fate of water fluoridation.
“My expectation is that the council doesn’t just open a public comment period - that the council commits to intentionally conducting a review, listening and allowing for public input in person, and in multiple neighborhoods, and putting the final approval before this community as a vote,” said Woodward.
She expressed said that Councilor Michael Cathcart had asked his peers to sign a resolution committing to bring the issue to the electorate, and four councilors had declined. She did not name those individuals.
“I hope the community is listening and taking notice,” said Woodward.
Her message was delivered as the council was poised Feb. 14 to approve expenditure of nearly $600,000 on a technical study to determine what it will take to fluoridate the city’s water system and how much it will cost.
Woodward reminded the council that voters in Spokane had turned down fluoridation three times. She said even though the last rejection was 22 years ago, passions still ran high on both sides of the matter.
“This is not a public health emergency that requires bypassing established protocol,” she said. “This is a decision that requires public conversation, robust debate and a public vote.”
She said it was important that the majority of councilors pushing to move forward with fluoridation take time to listen to residents who did not share their viewpoint.
“Ultimately, we are representatives of our constituents, and we must listen to all voices,” she said.
Councilor Lori Kinnear said it was important for people to understand that allowing the study wasn’t a commitment to fluoridate, but rather an opportunity to gather data for consideration.
Murraysmith, a public infrastructure engineering firm, has been hired to perform the feasibility and design study that is expected to take about 18 months.
Council President Breean Beggs reiterated Monday that the elected body would provide opportunities for public input before a decision was eventually made.
The council listened to more than an hour of public testimony before moving forward with the study by a 5-2 vote. Councilors Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle weighed in against and the study was supported by Councilors Beggs, Kinnear, Karen Stratton, Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone.
Prior to the vote, people on both sides of fluoridation commented, with members of the local medical and dental communities weighing in heavily in favor. Opponents shared concerns about potential health detriments, citing their own studies.
The latest push for fluoridation began in the fall of 2020 when the city council voted to accept a $3 million from the Arcora Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Delta Dental, and $1 million from the nonprofit Better Health Together, to pay for installation.
Woodward insisted that the council modify its agreement with Arcora so that grant funds used for the feasibility study would not have to be repaid if the council decided not to proceed with addition of the mineral to city water.
Last year, the council gained an amendment to the agreement with Arcora that allowed the city to spend up to $600,000 for the study without being obligated to proceed with fluoridation.
Spokane is the largest city in Washington to not add fluoride to its water, a process that supporters and opponents agree is made complex by the fact that the city has seven separate wells and an eighth coming instead of one single water source. That would require each well to be outfitted with the equipment to add fluoride.