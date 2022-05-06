(The Center Square) – Ivan Urnovitz, president of the Spokane Council of the Navy League of the United States, believes there is a way to preserve the memorial statue of Ensign John Robert Monaghan while addressing “racism” concerns.
“I am convinced we can find a win-win solution,” he said Friday to The Center Square.
Urnovitz had approached the Spokane Human Rights Commission the prior evening to pitch the idea that, with open minds, the controversy over the statue could be resolved.
He urges those who want to retain the monument at the corner of Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue, and those who seek to bring it down, to look for a "win-win" solution.
For example, the Navy League advocates that the statue erected in 1906 remain in place. However, Urnovitz said the term “savage foes” on the plague affixed to the monument should be changed because it triggers opposition.
The plaque reads: “During the retreat of the allied forces from the deadly fire and overwhelming number of the savage foe, he alone stood the fearful onslaught and sacrificed his life defending a wounded comrade Lieutenant Philip V. Lansdale United States Navy.”
The commission approved a resolution in November supporting the removal of the statue, with an emphasis on the racist language. That recommendation was sent to the city council, which will ultimately decide the fate of the statue.
Urnovitz said he didn’t manage to get the commission to change that stance with his May 5 presentation, but he remains hopeful that a resolution will be found to the impasse.
“Let’s replace 'savage foes' with 'mighty foes,’” he suggested. “It shows that Ensign Monaghan was up against an overwhelming odds and acknowledges the capabilities of the rebel forces.”
Kiana McKenna, director of Policy and Civic Engagement at Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington, also spoke at the commission meeting. She said Monaghan's statue is unwelcoming to Samoans and Pacific Islanders.
“How would you feel if you had to walk by your oppressor every day?” she asked.
Monaghan, who grew up in Chewelah, died defending a fallen comrade near Apia, Samoa, in 1899. At that time, American forces were ensnared in a Samoan civil war between two rival chieftains.
Monaghan fought with about 250 American, British and Samoan forces near the city of Apia on Upolu Island. They were ambushed by 800 rebel fighters and Monaghan choose to stay behind during a retreat to guard his injured commander.
Urnovitz wants to engage with the Samoan community in Spokane to see if common ground can be found. He acknowledges the discussions might be difficult, but believes talks are necessary.
He said there is already a great deal of animosity building toward the Samoan community from area residents who believe the statue is about heroism.
“If the statue comes down, a lot of that animosity is going to turn to hate,” Urnovitz told the commission.
He said activists seeking to remove the statue claim that Monaghan was part of a group of American leaders that conspired to overthrow the legitimate government of Samoa by force, as well as committing acts of genocide and other inhumane acts.
When you research the facts, he said those claims are proven false. He said the narrative of what was happening in Samoa during that time is very misleading.
“Ensign Monaghan is being blamed personally for American foreign policy of the day and the orders given by higher ranking officers," said Urnovitz. “That is not fair or just.”
He said Monaghan had no control over decisions made by his commanders, or American foreign policy set by Congress and the White House.
McKenna agreed with Urnovitz that Monaghan was just following orders but said that didn’t “excuse the atrocities that he committed with his own hands and full consciousness.”
Urnovitz said everything about Monaghan’s life speaks to honor and a willingness to sacrifice for others. He said records show that Monaghan initially wanted to train at the West Point Military Academy, but he traded places with a friend who had been accepted at the U.S. Naval Academy but wanted to be in the Army.
McKenna said removing the statue would not be an act of vengeance, but one of justice.
Urnovitz disagrees. He said those who have served their country and those who support them are committed to fighting for the statue to remain as part of Spokane’s rich history.
“Ensign Monaghan did what his country asked of him, and he gave his life,” said Urnovitz. “That high level of sacrifice deserves to be recognized.”