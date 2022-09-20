(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours.
On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to prohibit camping along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, within three blocks of congregate shelters, under and within 50 feet of downtown railroad viaducts, and anywhere else police determine is a danger to public safety.
When people violate the local law, police officers will direct them to community court, which handles low-level crimes and connects people to services they need to stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing. Offenders will have to perform community service and meet with service providers in order to have charges dropped.
With the opening of a new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue that can accommodate up to 250 people, and more during extreme weather, council members believe the ban will hold up in court if legally challenged.
Although Spokane has had an illegal camping law on the books that makes offenses a criminal misdemeanor since 2018, a federal ruling that year made the law unenforceable.
A decision four years ago by the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit prohibited cities from banning camping on public property unless they provide adequate shelter space.
Because the new law only bans camping in specific areas, and not all city properties, officials believe it complies with the 9th Circuit ruling in Martin v. Boise.
City council members have said the camping ban is necessary to protect the environment and address the public safety concerns of area residents and businesses.
Councilor Lori Kinnear noted on Monday that camping along the two waterways has damaged riparian areas and increased the amount of trash and waste entering the river and creek. She said camping along viaducts has created a pedestrian hazard, and individuals living on the streets near homeless shelters have been known to prey on those staying inside.
Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle proposed a camping ban with more teeth, but voted for the milder version supported by the majority of their peers because, "it's something, barely something, but it's something."
“I’m not willing to let perfect be the enemy of the good,” Cathcart said at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Council President Breean Beggs said the legislation is a compromise that attempts to address legitimate public safety concerns while also being compassionate to the homeless.
Cathcart believes the ordinance is the humane way to go.
“There is nothing compassionate about letting people remain on the street,” he said. “Anyone who says otherwise, I don’t know, I guess our value systems are very different.”
The new law will go into effect 30 days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward signs it.
On another front to control homeless activities, the city has resumed enforcing its sit and lie ordinance in a sector of downtown Spokane.
The ban prohibits people from hanging out on sidewalks 6 a.m. to midnight from Maple Street to Division Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard to Interstate 90.
Prior to receiving a citation, people are given a warning. Officers are referring people to the newly opened Trent shelter and informing them of other services available to them.
There are several exceptions to the rule, including business owners with permission to occupy the sidewalk and area residents and visitors attending events such as parades and festivals. People are also still allowed to sit in a bus stop zone and to gather for protests.
Anyone who is homeless is also exempt when shelter space is unavailable.