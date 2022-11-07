(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has proposed a $1.2 billion budget for 2023. It does not include the 1% property valuation increase allowed by state law.
In her budget summary, Woodward said the increase should not take place at a time when families are struggling financially, and the city has realized a 6% increase in sales tax revenue over 2021. The city also anticipates higher interest income as a result of rising interest rates.
Woodward said her administration has been able to propose a budget that covers gaps left by the loss of more than $37 million in revenue and changing service demands during the pandemic.
“Three years of extreme circumstances has us at a place where we have to exercise extreme caution with our spending while meeting some very real household needs,” said Woodward. “Our outlook is cautious and thoughtful while being realistic about continuing revenue impacts resulting from the pandemic.”
She said the budget focuses on people and prioritizes practical programs to help the homeless stabilize their lives, which includes provision of drug and mental health treatment options.
“These [programs] are necessary in a time when so many people in our community need a lift,” she said.
Woodward's budget envisions utilizing about $277 million in reserves/retained earnings to complete projects and multi-year programs in progress.
Citywide revenue estimates in the 2023 proposed budget amount to nearly $1 billion, which is $55 million, or about 5.6%, more than the amount budgeted for 2022. The projected increase is due to property tax revenue tied to inflationary costs with renewal of the EMS levy and with sales tax.
The budget proposal assumes sales tax revenue will rise due to inflationary pressures that are boosting prices for goods. In addition, the proposal factors in the reality that millions of federal stimulus dollars still pending circulation in the local economy.
The 2023 proposal is $171.8 million, or 17%, more than the 2022 budget, primarily due to increases in Special Revenue Funds and Enterprise Funds.
About 26%, or $300 million, of the 2023 budget is comprised of Special Revenue Funds that are mandated by the federal, state, or city for use in specific areas, including fire services, parks and recreation, libraries, and community and human services grants.
Intergovernmental revenue, primarily from state and federal sources, is expected to decrease more than $38 million in Special Revenue Funds during 2023.
Another 33% of the proposed budget, or $389 million, is made up of Enterprise Funds, or fees for services, such as wastewater collection and treatment, water distribution, solid waste collection and disposal, building permits and golf course operations.
The 2023 amount in this fund is about $60.1 million, or 18.2 percent, more than the current year largely due to increased personnel costs. The mayor's budget factors in a 12% increase in compensation for permanent positions tied to bargained pay increases.
There are 2,412 full-time city employees that provide services to more than 220,000 residents and thousands of annual visitors, said Woodward.
The General Fund that pays for most daily operations amounts to more than $226 million in her proposal. That is $10 million, or 4.6%, greater than 2022.
The mayor’s recommendation for Dedicated Funds is nearly $421 million, which is an $81.5 million, or 24%, increase from 2022. This is largely due to renewal and an increase in the Fire/EMS Fund, increases in Real Estate Excise Tax Funds and planned capital expenditures, and federal grant funds supporting community and human services.
The proposal for Internal Service Funds is $142.2 million, which is $17.5 million, or 14% more than 2022. Internal Services includes fleet maintenance, facility management, accounting, technology, and more.
The city council will now consider Woodward's budget and decide whether to support her proposal or make changes. Public comment will be taken on the final draft before it is adopted.