(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward shared her views this week on the city council’s recent decision to spend more than $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on 35 new police vehicles.
Woodward was joined in her videotaped message by Councilor Michael Cathcart, whom she thanked for leading the charge to use some of the city’s $81 million in federal money to replace aging emergency response vehicles.
“The city of Spokane has been looking to update its fleet in a number of areas,” she said. “Specifically, our police department has gotten behind on being able to upgrade the types of technology that is reflected in our police cars.”
Cathcart proposed providing the police department with at least 54 of the 64 vehicles it had requested. His proposal was defeated by a 4-2 vote of the council.
“We’ve been trying to get a few more of these vehicles purchased, but at least we were able to get a good number for our officers,” Cathcart said in Tuesday’s briefing with the mayor.
He noted that, during a recent ride-along in a patrol vehicle, the officer told him that if he pushed the gas pedal too hard, the car’s engine would stop.
“That’s no way to have a police force that’s going to respond to our community concerns,” said Cathcart.
He said Spokane Police Department (SPD) needed more than 200 vehicles to ensure its fleet was up to date and operating at maximum efficiency.
Woodward had also advocated that SPD’s request for 64 vehicles be granted. She and Cathcart thought it would be a good expenditure while federal funds were available. They were joined in that by Councilor Jonathan Bingle.
However, the other five councilors wanted to wait to spend more ARP dollars until they had seen what other community needs came forward. They also wanted to wait for results of a $100,000 study on the experiences of other police departments that use electric vehicles to determine future needs. ARP funding was also used for the study that will be completed in October.
Woodward and Cathcart expressed appreciation that the council had let SPD have input into the types of eight electric vehicles it is mandated to purchase with the federal funds. The SPD has been highly critical of two Model Y Tesla cruisers purchased as a pilot program last year.
The March 28 resolution initially specified five Ford Mustang Mach-Es and three Ford Lightning trucks. However, it was amended to include language to allow police to buy vehicles equivalent to those options.
The council also granted SPD’s preference for the Ford Police Interceptor Utility SUV, allowing for the purchase of 25 of these models. In addition, the elected officials proved purchase of two Chevrolet diesel Tahoe trucks.
The council majority is pushing to move police cars from gas-powered to electric in compliance with a law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2015. That law requires local and state agencies to move to electric vehicles where practicable.
However, reviews from SPD about the two Teslas in the fleet have been scathing.
Patrol officers tried out the electric vehicles for three months before transferring them over to the domestic violence unit for use by detectives.
The department got the vehicles in March of 2021, but they needed to be upgraded to police cruisers with sirens lights, metal bars and more.
Even then the Teslas didn’t pass muster with the department.
Police Major Mike McNabb told reporters the interior of the vehicles was too cramped for officers wearing all their gear.
In addition, he said computer equipment required to look up license plate numbers, check licenses and receive information about dispatched calls had to be mounted in the way of the center display. That console controls many of the vehicle's functions so there were problems.
Another issue, said McNab, is that it takes time for a Tesla battery to recharge, and sometimes officers don’t have that time.
“We were testing them at the most demanding level of our patrol units, which is two shifts per day with a rest period of three hours in between. The batteries couldn’t keep up with that demand, especially with the charging infrastructure we have available right now,” McNab said.
He said there is supposed to be an electric vehicle made specifically for police work done by 2024-2025, and recommended that the city wait for that to happen.
Councilors have pointed out to SPD that many other cities across the U.S. have successfully added Tesla models to their fleet.
To prepare for more electric police vehicles, the council approved the expenditure of $90,000 to purchase and install electric charging stations.