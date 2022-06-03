(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance to restrict the hours that residents and businesses can water during the summer months.
She informed the city council this week that her veto is based on the “punitive” nature of the ordinance. She said the legislation relies on neighbors “snitching” to trigger penalties when someone waters outside of mandated day, time and length constraints.
“This situation is fundamentally different than other complaint-based systems the city operates,” Woodward outlined in a statement. “Monitoring water usage outside of desired levels requires a measure of confrontation that is much different than our other complaint-based systems that can more easily accommodate anonymous reporting and leave it to Code Enforcement to independently obtain proof of overgrown weeds or junk vehicles. This is not the kind of community I want to create.”
Woodward said she supports conserving water. However she sides with Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle who voted against the ordinance out of the belief that changing people’s watering habits should be done with incentives and not penalties.
Cathcart said the proposed ordinance set the stage for inequitable enforcement of the new rules. He said residents of some neighborhoods were more likely to be penalized than others where less reporting of violations took place.
Instead of penalties, Cathcart wanted to institute a program that offered residents financial benefits for reduced water usage. For example, if a household reduced the volume of water it used by 25%, their bill would reflect that same percentage of a decrease.
Woodward's veto is likely to be overturned on Monday. The council needs five votes to override the veto and the ordinance was approved by that margin last week.
Voting in favor was Council President Breean Beggs and Councilors Lori Kinnear, Betsy Wilkerson, Karen Stratton and Zack Zappone.
If the ordinance is upheld, it will go into effect later this month and restrict outdoor watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1 to Oct. 1. Watering during those months would also be limited to four days per week.
Beggs told the Spokesman-Review this week that Woodward is “imagining” the gripes she has with the legislation.
“There’s nothing in this ordinance that would have one neighbor report on another neighbor or investigations or water police or penalties,” he said. “There’s just nothing in there that does that, so I don’t understand where she’s coming from, but she obviously has the right to veto it and we have the right to override it.”
The council majority say the watering limitations are based on recommendations by the city’s Water Resource Collaboration Group. That panel formed in 2020 to look at ways the city could achieve its water conservation plan that aims to reduce usage by 5% over the decade.
For at least the next 18 months, there will be no penalties tied to any violations of the new rules, as city lawmakers say they will first focus on educating the public about why conservation is necessary.
Once that grace period ends, the ordinance allows council members and the Public Works and Utilities Department to explore potential enforcement measures, such as surcharges.
The ordinance provides as-needed exemptions for watering to maintain recreational facilities and mitigate wildfire risk. Exceptions are also allowed for people watering vegetable gardens and trees, reducing fire risk and establishing newly planted landscaping
The legislation includes additional measures that would kick in next year to allow the mayor and city council to implement emergency watering restrictions any time between June 1 and Oct. 1 when Spokane River flows are predicted to fall below 1,000 cubic feet per second.