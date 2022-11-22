(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a 1% property tax increase is likely to be overridden on Nov. 28 by the city council majority that approved it.
Five votes are required to override a veto, which is the number that voted for the tax hike at the council's Nov. 14 meeting.
Woodward wrote in a letter to the council that she opposed the tax increase due to the burden it would put on struggling families. She and Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle contend the city can find ways to make up the estimated $650,000 in additional revenue the tax increase is expected to generate for the 2023 budget.
“I decided to not include the tax increase to give families a break during an economic climate that has seen prices rise dramatically due to inflation and brought on fears of a recession going into the next year,” Woodward wrote. “As our citizens tighten their budget, now is not the time to ask more of them.”
The mayor has proposed a $1.2 billion balanced budget for next year that does not include the tax increase. She said the city could forego the increase because it had realized a 6% increase in sales tax review over 2021. She said higher interest income was also anticipated as a result of rising interest rates.
Washington law allows local governments to collect 1% more through their regular property taxes every year without requiring a vote of the people. Voting to enact the allowable increase were Council President Breean Beggs and Councilors Lori Kinnear, Karen Stratton, Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson.
Beggs was unable to be immediately reached for comment. He told the Spokesman-Review that the mayor’s opposition to the tax hike was a political move as she runs for reelection in 2023.
The money added to the budget by the increase has typically been used to fund police and fire vehicles, he said.
“This administration has said they were for those vehicles, and yet they won’t fund it,” he added. “The election has already started for next year, the mayor has kicked it off, and this just seems like a bit of theatrics.”
Woodward asked the council to use some of the $81 million in American Rescue Plan funds received by Spokane to upgrade the aging police fleet. She said the federal stimulus monies provided an unusual opportunity for the city to catch up with its replacement schedule.
When the council chose instead to use reserve and general fund dollars to purchase some of the 200 vehicles needed by Chief Craig Meidl, Woodward expressed concern. She said using those funding mechanisms could leave the city without capital readily available to meet emergent needs.
Cathcart told The Center Square on Tuesday that he has voted against raising property taxes for the past three years. He issued an opposition statement to this year's proposed increase out of the strong belief that city property owners need a break.
His statement followed news from Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis that property owners could pay 9% more in taxes next year due to valuations that have grown an unprecedented 30%.
“I think it is atrocious that we raised [property] taxes in the midst of a pandemic and I think it is absolutely reprehensible that we are doing so now when we are headed into a recession,” said Cathcart.
There are cities, such as Spokane Valley, that forego the annual increase to spur economic development so it would not be without precedent to do so in Spokane, he said.