(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has announced a new agenda to help homeless individuals stabilize their lives. Her plan relies heavily on community engagement.
“Spokane, like virtually every community across the county is wrestling with how to help its homeless population,” she said at Wednesday’s 2022 State of the City address.
Homelessness is an issue that sparks passionate debate, particularly when it comes to establishing shelters, she said.
However, that passion can fuel progress when coupled with a spirit of collaboration among public agencies, private organizations and community members, she said.
“The idea is to bring people together and groups with vastly different approaches and ideologies around this universally shared belief: that sidewalks, alleyways and other outdoor spaces are not safe, healthy or humane,” she said.
During her April 27 speech at the Spokane Convention Center, Woodward made a big reveal. She introduced Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington's plans to relocate House of Charity a downtown shelter, to a new location several miles outside of downtown Spokane. The actual location was not identified.
The project called “House of Charity 2.0” allows Catholic Charities to move its shelter to a larger site that will potentially accommodate 250 to 300 men and women instead of being limited to 135 beds.
Woodward said the new Catholic Charities campus will provide 24/7 low-barrier shelter services, meaning that requirements for entry are limited or minimal. People staying at the facility will have access to mental health care, substance abuse treatment, vocational training, peer support counseling, permanent housing programs and more.
The goal, she said, is to make homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
Robert McCann, CEO and president of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, later told the Spokesman-Review that the cost to get the new project up and running would be anywhere from $11 to $13 million. He said construction will take about a year once started.
The city will aid Catholic Charities by seeking state funding and providing operational support, Woodward said.
Once the relocation takes place, the current House of Charity will be used for offices and support services for Catholic Charities, said McCann.
House of Charity 2.0 is unrelated to the city’s efforts to locate a new low-barrier homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue. That project hit a snag last week when Woodward restarted the process to select a shelter provider after the review process for applicants was “compromised” by third-parties.
The city council also failed to grant her request to rezone the heavy industrial property to accommodate a shelter that could accommodate up to 250 overnight guests.
Earlier this week, the council approved requirements for future shelters that limited the number of people to 100 per acre.
Following that decision, Woodward announced that she would stay the course on lease negotiations for the 33,000-square-foot vacant warehouse on Trent that is owned by developer Larry Stone.
On Wednesday, Woodward said work was continuing to enact initiatives she had introduced in July 2020. She said there were eight areas of focus to help people get into safe spaces where they could access wraparound services to overcome mental health and addiction challenges, find jobs and housing, and otherwise improve their lives.
“We’re in the business of delivering outcomes,” she said. “No other agendas, no other motivations.”
Her plan came out of conversations with shelter and service providers, nonprofits, private industry, and government representatives, said Woodward.
“Any collaboration is based on compromise,” she said. “Everybody should be able to identify with some part of the plan.”
She said the model of Challenge Seattle was her inspiration. That group is headed by former Gov. Christine Gregoire and comprised of top business leaders that tackle civic challenges, such as homelessness.
Woodward listed 15 immediate steps to get rolling on enactment of homelessness initiatives. Identifying adequate shelter space topped the list that included recruiting volunteers, launching a community fundraising effort to provide for immediate needs and finding a long-term funding source.
“Let me be very clear about one thing: This plan is a chapter,” she said. “It is not the end of a book.”