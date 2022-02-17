(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward sometimes finds herself at odds with the viewpoints of the majority of city councilors. She sees the resultant “robust debate” as a good way to make sure all sides of issues are heard.
“I’ve worked a long time to develop relationships with council members. I meet with Council President Breean Beggs every Monday and each of the other councilors once each month,” she said. “We spend a lot of time trying to find common ground.”
Woodward admits that it was surprising to be criticized by several councilors on Monday for not showing enough support for the emergency services renewal levy that will be decided April 26. She said her administration brought the levy request before the council, laying out the financial need and how the funding would be used.
If approved, the levy will provide about $13 million per year from 2023 through 2028.
The levy that has been renewed every six years for the past 30 years because voters realize the funding is essential to maintain operations at the Spokane Fire Department, she said.
If the levy is approved, the cost to property owners will be 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That means a landowner will pay $150 per year for a house valued at $300,000.
“I have been clear in my support all along and I will continue to be,” said Woodward.
She said the council voted unanimously to send the levy proposal to the electorate, so everyone ended up united.
Brian Coddington, director of communications and marketing for the city, said informational flyers will now be sent out in utility bills, as well as the weekly email newsletter that goes to 95,000 people. Educational postings will be made on social media platforms.
Woodward said she is happy to speak about the levy to interested groups, something she believes council members will also be doing.
The criticism from Councilors Lori Kinnear, Karen Stratton and Zack Zappone that she hadn’t taken time from her administrative report to educate viewers about the need for the levy came minutes after Woodward delivered a strong message to the council about letting voters decide on fluoridation of city water.
“My expectation is that the council doesn’t just open a public comment period - that the council commits to intentionally conducting a review, listening and allow for public input in person, and in multiple neighborhoods, and putting the final approval before this community as a vote,” said Woodward.
She expressed concern that Councilor Michael Cathcart had asked his peers to sign a resolution committing to allowing voters to decide the issue and four councilors had declined. She did not name those individuals.
“I hope the community is listening and taking notice,” said Woodward.
Her message was delivered as the council was poised Feb. 14 to approve expenditure of nearly $600,000 on a technical study to determine what it will take to fluoridate the city’s water system and how much it will cost.
Woodward is unapologetic about taking that stance even if it angered some councilors.
“I’m not here to debate the science, this is an issue that affects every single person in this county and I just want the voters to have a say,” she said.
On Monday, five councilors approved expenditure of nearly $600,000 on a technical study to determine what it will take to fluoridate the city’s water system and how much it will cost. Councilors Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted in opposition.
The feasibility and design study involving fluoridation is expected to take about 18 months. Council members stated during discussions in two meetings that they will take public input once all the data is known, and before a decision is made.
Woodward pointed out that voters in Spokane have turned down fluoridation three times. She said even though the last rejection was 22 years ago, the issue still raises passions on both sides and that is why she believes voters need to make the decision.
“It will be interesting to see where people stand today,” she said.
Although the council will have the votes to decide on its own to fluoridate the city’s seven wells, Woodward doesn’t believe five people should make the decision for more than 200,000.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should,” she said.
Looking ahead, Woodward is getting ready to hold the inaugural meeting of a regional mental health task force in a couple of weeks.
She wants elected officials and behavioral and mental health professionals to work together to identify gaps and weaknesses in services and resources. Then she plans to approach state leaders for funding to help fill those voids.
Woodward said she was motivated by reports about the struggles of youth and adults alike during the COVID-19 pandemic. Isolation, lockdowns, and other response measures to stop spread of the virus have taken a toll that she believes has affected nearly everyone in some way, but has caused significant problems for many.
“I am concerned about everyone who is struggling, but especially our youth,” she said. “We are hearing reports of more aggressive behavior, students experiencing learning gaps and test scores falling. We need to see what we can do to help.”
She said many in the homeless population are also experiencing untreated mental illness that makes it difficult for them to stabilize their lives.
“There are a lot of things that need to be addressed,” she said.
Woodward sees her role as a facilitator for the task force. She is happy to let the experts come up with the answers.
“I am going to be the convener to bring people together and then let them work,” she said.
She said the Spokane Regional Behavior Health Unit (BHU) is one vehicle that is working well to help people in crisis, and she envisions others emerging.
The BHU program began two years ago to help people experiencing a crisis that causes emotion and decreased reasoning. In 2020, there was an uptick in clients with 4,090 clients, 79% receiving help that kept them from being arrested and taken to jail or a hospital emergency room.
“That program needs to be expanded because it’s been so very successful,” said Woodward.