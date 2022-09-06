(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has sharply rebuked the state Department of Commerce for critical comments made about local planning efforts to relocate hundreds from a homeless encampment next to the freeway.
"Misstatements from Olympia about Spokane's shelter system distract from the work that needs to get done quickly to move people from an unhealthy environment exposed to the elements into a sheltered opportunity," Woodward said in a written statement.
Commerce issued a statement after Woodward told West Hills residents on Aug. 30 to direct their ire to the agency about the plan to move some residents of Camp Hope into a Sunset Highway motel.
Camp Hope is the name given to the area where about 650 people live on a Washington Department of Transportation right-of-way along Interstate 90 near Freya St.
Commerce is providing $6.5 million for Catholic Charities to buy the former Quality Inn from Surmohin Hotel, LLC, to house some of these people. The building will be turned into apartments for 100 to 120 homeless men and women.
Last week's meeting in West Hills drew about 100 residents, many opposed to the motel conversion. Homeowners, renters and business owners expressed fears that crime would go up around the motel as it did around Camp Hope and that their properties would be devalued.
Woodward described the planning process for shelter projects as a "sloppy, messy deal" due to Commerce deadlines.
The agency offered entities in Spokane County $24.3 million to develop relocation plans for Camp Hope. The initial deadline to submit plans for the use of the funding was initially 10 days but was eventually extended to 30 days.
Commerce challenged Woodward's claim about the planning timeline being too short, saying the mayor and City Council President Breean Beggs were aware of the funding to relocate Camp Hope in late May.
"Although our official Request for Proposal was issued in mid-June, and came with a 30-day deadline, our efforts to solicit a plan from the city had been going on for months," said Commerce spokesperson Penny Thomas in a statement.
Woodward has invited Commerce representatives to meet with West Hills neighbors to discuss their concerns about the Catholic Charities project and other homeless initiatives.
"We look forward to answers from Commerce regarding the request from the neighborhood to meet and to our plan to connect people to much-needed services that will improve their current situation before too much more time slips away," she said.
She is also refuting Commerce claims that Spokane County officials have not been actively involved in the planning process for the use of state funds.
"First, and most importantly, the discussion we are having as a community is about public health and safety," said Woodward. "The city-led plan brought together Spokane County and Spokane Valley with many other community partners to develop a plan in 30 days to move 650 people out of a state-owned field and into a safe, healthy, and humane environment."
County officials have also objected to Commerce's comments as a "mischaracterization" of what has transpired.
Jared Webley, county spokesperson, pointed out last week that county representatives attended five planning meetings and took part in a flurry of email and phone discussions between late June and the submission of the proposal for the use of Commerce funds in July.
"The DOC's accelerated grant application timeline consumed much of our staff's time during the 30-day application window," Webley said.
Also drawing criticism from Woodward was Commerce and WSDOT, each pointing out in statements that Camp Hope came together as a protest outside of city hall about the lack of shelter space. About 100 people set up tents that were later moved to the camp on state land.
"The city never removed the protest in front of city hall," said Woodward. "Organizers made the decision to move to state property after the city [posted a notice of] a cleaning to remove debris and human waste from the sidewalks. That process, which occurs regularly throughout the city, involves water and cleaning solutions and needs to be completed outside of the immediate presence of humans."
She said the ideas being fielded by the city and its partners are "not all perfect," but all perspectives are considered about what is best for the community, including the lives of those in the camp.
The key to resolving conflicts and differences about where shelters should be located is community engagement, said Woodward. She said that is why it is important for Commerce to listen to voices within the community and take a proactive role in finding solutions.