(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward made a pitch during her annual Statement of Conditions and Affairs address to use American Rescue Plan funds to help about 8,000 customers pay nearly $8.5 million in past due water, sewer and garbage bills.
She told the city council that, while Spokane is on the mend after the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are still experiencing higher poverty rates than Washington’s average.
“The past few years have thrown a lot our way as a city and a nation,” she said after taking the podium at the Monday council meeting.
She pointed out that Spokane’s per capita income was $50,000 dollars as of 2020.
“Despite our standing as the second largest city, that placed us at just 17th in the state... 16% below the U.S. average and 25% below the state average,” she said.
Woodward quoted data from the U.S. Census Bureau reflecting that the median household income in the city is about $60,000, well below the state’s $77,000 income level.
“Over the period of 2016 to 2020, about 13.5% of our population was living below the poverty level in Spokane County. That’s well above the state’s 9.5%,” she said.
Despite the struggles facing many families, Woodward said Spokane’s population was steadily rising.
Growth in the county was highest among the state’s 39 counties over the past couple of years, slightly less rapid inside the city limits, according to Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis.
“As a growing city and regional hub, we’re facing many real issues that parallel state and national concerns,” said Woodward. “Drugs, particularly fentanyl, are deeply impacting the heart and soul of our community, leaving a destructive path of housing and employment instability, property crime, and violence.”
That scenario, she said, was why the city should take extra steps to fill vacancies on the police force. Having enough officers on patrol was the best way to fight drug trafficking and other crime, she said.
The good news, said Woodward, was that the city was economically on the mend after the COVID-19 pandemic. General Fund revenue for 2022 is projected to increase 4.5% over last year. Sales tax is projected to be up 5.3% over 2021.
“Both are relatively strong positions as we enter a recession,” said Woodward. “This year’s address finds us at a crossroads in our recovery with a chance to emerge stronger and on much more solid footing than most other cities.”
Spokane is experiencing significant job and industry growth, she said.
Key industries like transportation and housing, advanced manufacturing, construction, health services, professional and business services, and agriculture have shown resiliency, according to the Washington State Department of Employment Security.
On the bad news side, Woodward said the pandemic cost Spokane $37 million in revenue. Her preliminary budget for 2023 shows a $5 million gap between city expenses and revenue, she said.
That situation meant that city leaders had difficult decisions to make in coming weeks as they work to balance next year’s budget, she said.
It will be important as decisions are being made to invest in people, to make sure there is adequate funding for essential services to help individuals and families get back on their feet and stabilize their lives, she said.
“These are necessary in a time when so many in our community need a lift,” she said.