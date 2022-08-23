(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter.
However, she told The Center Square it defied logic to be blamed by Councilor Zack Zappone for an increase in Spokane’s violence and property crime rates.
“The mayor has been in charge and we’re seeing an uptick in crime,” Zappone noted at the Aug. 22 meeting.
“I’m now being blamed for national crime trends,” said Woodward.
The irony of that accusation, said the mayor, is that she testified regularly at legislative hearings against police reform bills that made it more difficult for officers to protect their communities. At the same time, she said members of the council were leading the charge for greater restrictions on police activities, as well as decriminalization of drugs.
“All these tools were taken away from our police and that has emboldened criminals and led to this lawlessness,” she said.
Zappone also accused Woodward Monday of being “more concerned about putting on a show instead of doing her job.”
Woodward said she was put into the position of having to defend the role of mayor when the council decided to usurp her authority to decide where employee offices should be located.
“I am not just speaking out for me, but for the ‘strong mayor’ form of government set up by our voters,” she said.
Woodward said the ordinance transferring power about how “essential city facilities” should be used was crafted out of displeasure with a decision the council disagreed with.
The emergency designation of the ordinance was done to bypass any possibility of mayoral review, she said.
"This legislation is dangerous," she testified on Monday. “It’s retaliatory. It continues a consistent attack on the independent authority of the office of mayor, specifically the authority to run the city operation as defined by our city charter."
At Monday’s meeting, Councilor Jonathan Bingle called out Zappone for his comments about the mayor.
“I can’t just let that statement stand,” he said. “To say that she’s here for show is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve heard.”
The ordinance to grant the council final say in siting not only police precincts and offices, but fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries was approved by a 5-2 vote. Bingle and Councilor Michael Cathcart were opposed.
Supporting the ordinance was Zappone, Council President Breean Beggs, and Councilors Karen Stratton, Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear.
“This tells everybody to take a breath, don’t rush through anything – go through a process and figure out how to do things,” said Beggs of the added community engagement criteria in the ordinance.
Wilkerson said there were no more officers on duty at the new East Central precinct than there had been when they worked out of a former nunnery at Saint Ann Catholic Church.
“Officers can be doing community policing no matter where they’re at,” she said.
Cathcart said the council majority was hypocritical in its condemnation of Woodward for not doing more to engage the public prior to her decision. He said the majority was actively pursuing the $15 million purchase of a property to establish a municipal justice center without a bidding process or any public input.
Bingle added that the council had gone so far as to reserve $5 million out of American Rescue Plan funds for the new justice center and discussed enacting eminent domain to obtain a building but had yet to find out what the neighborhood wants.
Woodward said the last-minute string of substantive changes to the language of the ordinance without adequate time for public review was also contrary to the council’s claim of transparency.
“The city administrator and I met with the council president and a councilmember just an hour prior to the most recent round of additions and no mention was made about any of them,” she said. “It was a pretty haphazard way to put something together.”
She said the decision in June to move officers into the vacant East Central Library building, which would also house behavioral health services, followed six months of community outreach. She said the decision was strongly supported by the MLK Center, businesses, neighborhood councils and residents in that sector of the city.
The ThoughtExchange survey that drew more than 600 respondents voicing opinions about relocation of the East Central Precinct is a tool frequently touted by the council as an effective way to gather public input. Yet, because the input was strongly in favor of converting the vacant library into a precinct, then that survey methodology is not good enough, said Woodward.
Wilkerson reiterated Monday that the survey included comments from people outside East Central so it was not a good vehicle to base decisions upon.
“All the information is so anecdotal that we really don’t have any true data to know what that neighborhood wants,” she said.
Woodward said passage of the ordinance does not change her resolve to keep the East Central precinct open.
“I don’t plan on moving police out of that building,” she said.
The mayor acknowledges that she has sought outside legal advice about how best to proceed with what she clearly views as a usurpation of her rightful powers. However, she would not comment about whether legal action will be taken against the implementation of the new ordinance.