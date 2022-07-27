(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has announced her bid for a second term in the office that she has held since late December 2019.
Woodward captured more than 50% of the vote during her campaign against Ben Stuckart, former city council president. She vowed during a victory speech to surround herself with experts to move the city forward and be its biggest advocate, and she believes that pledge has been kept.
“The outcomes we have achieved in public safety, housing, homelessness, economic development, mental health, and operational sustainability have set a great foundation for the work we still have left to do,” said Woodward in a statement.
Weeks after she took office, the COVID-19 virus emerged as a public health threat and was quickly declared a global pandemic. Unprecedented statewide restrictions followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s declaration of an emergency as the disease swept through Washington’s 39 counties.
Woodward collaborated with mayors from the state’s five largest cities to engage in the pandemic response and decision-making about when and how to restart the economy.
“None of us could have imagined the devastating effects of a global pandemic on our citizens, our children, our small businesses and our economy,” she said. “I’m proud that, together, Spokane navigated this unprecedented disaster. The fight is not over though – there is more work to do to address the lasting impacts and challenges to our community left in the wake of COVID.”
Paralleling the spread of the virus was civil unrest that spread across the land in 2020. This led to a spike in crimes rates to Spokane and other major cities across the nation.
Woodward stepped up again to collaborate with community organizations and law enforcement agencies to and find ways to combat the increases in violence and property crimes.
Toward that end, she added police precincts downtown and in the East Central neighborhood at the request of those who live and work there.
She also established a Violent Crime Task Force earlier this year to assist the Spokane Police Department in getting the most egregious offenders off the streets. That group is working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and community organizations to help stop drug trafficking in the area that has claimed the lives of young people.
Woodward re-established the city’s Criminal Justice Work Group to improve effectiveness and outcomes when people enter the court system.
Having officers available to investigate and maintain patrols led Woodward to establish a hire-ahead program to minimize staffing gaps when officers leave or retire.
Upgrading the aging patrol fleet has been another of Woodward’s priorities. She has advocated to use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for vehicle replacement, something she sees as crucial when supply chain disruptions have made the market unpredictable.
It isn’t enough to just arrest people for offenses, they need to get help to stabilize their lives, said Woodward. She established a mental health task force to help meet that need. She worked with the city council to direct $3 million in federal funding to programs and services that assist people in stabilizing their lives.
On another public safety front, Woodward is collaborating with agencies and community organizations to address the growing homeless population in Spokane. She is leading the effort to move Catholic Charities’ low barrier shelter, House of Charity, out of downtown. She wants the facility in an area that better needs the needs of the unhoused and the urban business district.
Woodward is working to get a new shelter established on Trent Avenue that will provide guests with wraparound services to help them get mental health care, overcome addictions, find jobs and permanent housing.
At the same time, she is developing city code to enforce illegal camping on public streets while meeting legal case law expectations.
Woodward has also taken steps to address the affordable housing crisis in Spokane that caused some families to be homeless. By declaring a housing emergency last year, she paved the way for a plan that makes it easier for people to build homes while maintaining the character of Spokane neighborhoods.
During her tenure, Spokane has seen a two-decade high for the addition of multi-family units to the market.
The mayor said she has tried to find common ground with a city council that is often at odds with her approaches to address challenges.
Although interacting with the council has been less collaborative than Woodward would like, she is pleased to have strengthened numerous community partnerships that have resulted in advancements for the city and region.
The commitment to collaboration has helped her advance critical initiatives despite roadblocks and obstructions, said Woodward.
“I am excited about the momentum we have gained in these first two-and-a-half years and look forward to continuing our work on behalf of all of Spokane,” she said.