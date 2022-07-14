(The Center Square) – The growing tension between Spokane City Council majority and Mayor Nadine Woodward comes in part from differing interpretations of the separation of powers.
The latest battle lines are being drawn over Woodward’s recent decision to move police out of a second-floor former nunnery and into a vacant city-owned building in the East Central neighborhood.
On Monday, the council will consider an ordinance to transfer the power to make decisions for police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities and community centers from the executive to the legislative branch.
“This council has illustrated time and time again that they are trying to chip away at the city charter with a strong mayor system of government that was approved by voters,” Woodward told The Center Square. “It is concerning that they are trying to erode the will of the people."
Council President Breean Beggs, chief sponsor of the ordinance, insists that Spokane has a “unique” charter in that there is both a “strong mayor” and “strong council” style of governance. The legislative branch holds equal power by enacting laws and setting policies, he said.
In addition, the council has the ability to override a mayoral veto, he told The Center Square.
“It’s about checks and balances,” said Beggs.
The Spokane City Charter can be found on the city’s website, my.spokanecity.org. Under Section 4 Powers – How Exercised, it states: “All power of the City, unless otherwise provided in this Charter, shall be exercised by the mayor and city council in a strong-mayor form of government. They shall be subject to the control and direction of the people at all times by the initiative, referendum, and recall provided for in this Charter.”
The city of Spokane has about 2,000 employees and changed from a council-manager form of government after 40 years to a strong mayor form in January 2001, records show.
Under a strong mayor system, the person elected to the office serves as the chief executive officer for the city. That individual has the authority to administer operations – including use of city properties - and appoint and remove department heads. The mayor drafts and proposes a budget to city council and has veto power over policies set by the council, according to the National League of Cities.
If Spokane operated under the council-strong form of government, the NLC states that a manager would be appointed by the council to oversee daily operations and answer to the elected body. The mayor would be elected as part of the council, or selected by the council, to preside at meetings, serve as a spokesperson for the community, and facilitate communication between elected and appointed officials.
Beggs leads a council with a majority vote of five members that are increasingly opposed to mayoral proposals and actions. At the same time, two councilors frequently back the city administration's moves and decisions.
Woodward said in an interview with The Center Square that the makeup of the council has made her veto power largely symbolic because there are not enough votes to sustain it at the council table.
The majority are now poised to approve the ordinance sponsored by Beggs and Councilor Betsy Wilkerson. They oppose Woodward’s recent decision to move police into a vacated library at 425 S. Stone Street.
Woodward announced in May that the 6,000 square foot space would not only accommodate officers but behavioral health services, in addition to providing meeting space for community groups.
“That police precinct is going to stay right where it’s at,” said the mayor after learning about the proposed ordinance.
“I will continue to take my role as defined by the public vote on the charter," she said. "I have to say that I was surprised by the pushback on my decision to give an underserved community a more visible police presence."
Woodward said that six months of outreach to businesses, residents and community groups yielded “overwhelming support” for her decision.
“The former precinct was located on the second floor of an old nunnery at Saint Ann Catholic Church and officers were not visible – the building was really not visible,” she said.
In addition, she said the move was smart economically because the city already owned the old library building.
Beggs and Wilkerson want to relocate to precinct to somewhere along or within two blocks of East Sprague Avenue, between the Hamilton Street overpass and Havana Street.
Beggs said that is an area with violent crime that would be better served by a police presence.
He said officers will be moved back to Saint Ann’s while a more involved public process is undertaken to figure out where to relocate the precinct.
“If the ordinance goes through, they go back to where they were,” he said.
By leasing out the Stone Street space to medical and mental health service providers, he said the city can cover the costs of a new facility.
Beggs and Woodward say they meet weekly to conduct city business and discuss policy issues. Both officials see those conversations as important and plan to continue them.
“We do have a few spicy points,” he said. “But we agree 98 to 99% of the time – it’s just that 1 or 2% when we disagree that grabs headlines.”
“It is becoming more and more difficult to work with the council,” admits Woodward. “So, I am having to become more vocal about the issues because many of them involve public safety and that’s something that this community cares deeply about.”