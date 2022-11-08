(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has criticized the majority on the city council for approving a redistricting map that tips the balance of power to Democrats and was not favored by most of the people who participated in the process.
The District 3 map drawn by Councilor Zach Zappone was also not the unanimous choice of the Spokane Redistricting Board that spent weeks redrawing lines to rebalance the population per 2020 U.S. Census counts, Woodward said.
“Unfortunately, the city council’s vote to replace the community’s recommendation with a self-serving option prepared and presented by one of its own members is another example of the city council ignoring unfavorable public engagement,” said the mayor in a written statement. “It continues a pattern of disregarding the engagement of the community they were elected to represent to steer outcomes they desire.”
She was referring to the support of 65% of residents in a recent survey for the modified map of three districts that was the top choice of the redistricting board because it made minimal changes to boundary lines.
Woodward issued that statement shortly after the council voted 4-2 on Monday evening to adopt Zappone’s map. He abstained from voting, which was challenged by Councilor Michael Cathcart.
“We can only abstain in our rules if there is a direct personal benefit,” he said.
Council President Breean Beggs said he had the authority to grant Zappone the abstention, which he had done.
Zappone and Beggs had served on the redistricting board in an advisory capacity, as outlined in the city charter.
Cathcart and Councilor Jonathan Bingle objected to Zappone taking an activist role on the board to make map changes that benefitted himself. They said it was wrong of the council to support his political agenda.
“This is the most disappointed I’ve been in the council,” said Bingle.
“It’s [mapping process] been politicized and now we’ve had our hands on it and that doesn’t build [voter] confidence,” said Cathcart.
The map for District 3 that Zappone serves as developed by the board had a 3.8% spread between parties, with 51.7% Democrats and 47.9% Republicans. Under Zappone’s map, the spread widens to 5.3%, with 52.5% Democrats and 47.2% Republicans.
Beggs defended Zappone’s work at a prior meeting by saying the differential between parties in his map is within the 5% margin allowed by the law.
“They [Redistricting Board] made a recommendation but it was just a recommendation,” he said at the Nov. 7 meeting.
Although the city appointed boards, commissions and committees to study issues and make recommendations, Beggs said their choices did not have to be followed.
At Monday’s meeting, Zappone defended his work on six map choices that he submitted. He said any city councilor could have submitted one, which Bingle argued was an overreach because the legislative body made the final decision on map changes.
“We didn’t submit maps because it would have been unethical,” said Bingle.
Zappone said his map did a better job of keeping neighborhood councils together, which was his motivation. He denied any political agenda in his work.
“Maps don’t determine who wins elections, voters do,” he said.
Councilors Betsy Wilkerson, Lori Kinnear and Karen Stratton joined Beggs in supporting Zappone’s map.
“This updated map strengthens and keeps our neighborhoods together, ensuring that all neighborhoods are equally represented on council and reducing confusion for neighborhoods that were previously split between districts,” said Wilkerson.
The new map unites the East Central, Riverside and West Hills neighborhoods that were previously split between two council districts.
Cathcart and Woodward challenged the assertion by the council majority that affected neighborhoods benefited more from Zappone’s map.
Cathcart told his peers that East Central had been represented by four councilors instead of two as would happen under Zappone’s map. He said more representation made for a stronger voice.
“More votes mean more power,” he said.
Woodward agreed.
“The argument that neighborhoods preferred to fall within a single council district makes no sense,” she said in her statement. “Neighborhoods regularly raise concerns and needs to their elected representatives. The option recommended by the board would have kept a few neighborhoods represented by more than two councilmembers, meaning they had a stronger voice with those elected to represent them.”
Bingle said the Legislature had clearly stated that redistricting could not be used to favor a political party, which he insisted Zappone’s map had done.