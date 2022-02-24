(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified this week in “strong support” of Senate Bill 5919, which she said would provide law enforcement agencies with clarity about when they can engage in vehicle pursuits and use physical force to prevent a suspect from getting away.
“This bill addresses some of the unintended consequences that resulted from last year’s legislation,” she told the House Public Safety Committee, which is now considering the a police reform bill that made it through the state Senate.
“This bill will provide a much-needed balanced approach that provides our law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe,” she said.
SB 5919 would allow police to chase suspects when they have “reasonable suspicion” as opposed to the standard of “probable cause" that requires officers to have actual knowledge that the crime has been or is being committed. It would also expand situations in which officers may use physical force to prevent a suspect who has been detained from getting away.
“A common misconception about this bill is that it will roll back the progress made last year and that is simply not the case,” said Woodward.
She joined other mayors from across the state in testifying Feb. 22 to broaden the ability of officers, deputies and troopers to address the spike in crime that had occurred since the 2021 session overhauled policing policies in Washington.
According to Woodward, Spokane saw an 8% increase in residential burglary after police reform bills went into effect in July 2021. She said commercial burglary rose by 27% and vehicle theft by 44%.
In addition, she said shootings spiked from 36 in 2018 to more than 150 in 2021. She said local law enforcement agencies had reported 21 shootings during the first two months of 2022.
As a result of those bills, many police agencies reported that they would no longer engage in vehicular pursuits or answer certain types of calls, such as those involving a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Amid the confusion during a crime wave in major cities, Attorney General Bob Ferguson also urged legislators to clarify police powers during the 2022 session.