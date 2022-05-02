(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has been invited by business leaders to address the city’s growing crime rate and formation of a new task force to address a spike in violence and property crimes.
Meidl will make a Zoom appearance from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the forum sponsored by the Spokane Business & Commercial Property Owners Council. People wanting to attend the virtual session will find it livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.
Last week, Mayor Nadine Woodward announced during her annual State of the City address that she and Meidl were forming a new seven-member crime task force. She said details about how the panel of professional would operate were still being worked out, but they would be strategizing on ways to stop an increased number of shootings, as well as drug use and property crimes.
Woodward lays much of the blame for increased lawlessness in Spokane, Washington’s second largest city, on the spike in drug trafficking into the region that is spurring gang activity. She also points to the state legislature’s soft on crime policies and restraints on police activities for increased crime rates.
“Word on the street is that the police are not coming for certain crimes,” she told the crowd gathered April 27 at the Spokane Convention Center.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the number of shootings so far this year surpasses the total reported in all of 2018, and already exceeds 2021 numbers for the same time period.
SPD reported 38 shootings in 2021 and there have been 46 to date in 2022. Eighteen have been classified as drive-by shootings, up from 10 over the same time period last year.
Not only are shootings up in Spokane, but commercial property crime has risen enough that many business owners are increasing security measures.
The FBI reports that Spokane has an overall higher property crime , particularly burglary, than many other cities. The federal agency lists 3,479 property crimes in the metro area for every 100,000 people in 2020, which is well above the national rate of 1,958 per 100,000 that year.
The Downtown Spokane Partnership commissioned a public safety survey about what property owners were doing to address crime last November. There were slightly over 400 respondents and 30% said they were restricting building access, installing cameras and more lighting, and hiring private security.
Car thefts in Spokane are also up nearly 90 percent over last year, according to SPD.
Last month, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced that Spokane was one of 11 sites throughout the nation being given special attention and resources due to fentanyl seizures increasing 1,110% from 2021.
The DEA launched Operation Engage in Spokane during March to address the drug epidemic. Officials said their focus would be prevention and education through collaboration with schools, faith-based groups, civic organizations, law enforcement and government agencies.
DEA officials contend that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and other drugs are flowing across the southern border of the U.S. and being moved along Interstate 90 to Spokane and other distribution hubs.
Woodward envisions the new violence task force working closely with the DEA in developing a plan of action.
She also looks to the mental health taskforce that she established several months ago to bring together professionals to identify gaps and weaknesses in the system, and find ways to fill those voids.
Last week, Woodward pointed to the work already being done by the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit as an example of how connecting people in crisis to resources can help turn things around.
She said the BHU saw a 9% increase in new contacts of people in crisis during 2021. Of those contacts, 79% received help that kept them from being arrested and taken to jail or treated at a hospital emergency room.
The work done by the BHU, said Woodward, diverted 4,559 calls from patrol officers who could then respond to other crises.
Woodward said the violence task force will add to Spokane’s growing roster of innovative solutions to help people in crisis.
“Spokane’s finding a way to meet a national challenge and I think that shows remarkable leadership,” Wooward told several hundred people, including many government leaders, gathered to hear her speech.
During a video clip that accompanied her speech, Meidl said his department continues to place a strong emphasis on community policing, which relies on partnerships to develop proactive strategies to reduce crime.