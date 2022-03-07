(The Center Square) – Spokane will spend about $80 million in 2022 to improve streets, pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as some water and sewer systems.
Mayor Nadine Woodward has proposed, and the city council has approved, adding a new $4 million package of infrastructure updates to the overall construction plan.
These projects are slated to support commercial areas around the city, says the mayor.
“This investment is designed to improve areas that contribute to our local economy and address damage from truck and bus traffic,” she said in a press release. “We also will send this work out to our private contracting community to support local, private-sector jobs.”
Woodward said the package is part of her economic development priorities. The project list includes grind and overlay work on local access streets in the commercial sector of all three Council Districts.
These streets aren’t arterials, and since they aren’t in residential areas, Woodward said they can be overlooked when maintenance needs are identified.
Among others, the locations include areas around community medical services that have been essential during the pandemic. In addition, they access city operations, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) bus garage, and areas targeted for growth.
STA will partner on improvements near their facility, said Woodward.
The package has been approved by the council. The funding is available because other projects have been delayed or postponed during the pandemic, according to the press release.
Design work is slated to proceed this spring, with work to go out to bid later this year.
“Improving our transportation system, especially around these commercial areas, will help our community as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” says Council Member Lori Kinnear.
She chairs the council’s Public Infrastructure Environmental Sustainability subcommittee.
Within District 1, these streets are included in the mayor’s package: Florida from Wellesley to Francis; Springfield from Napa to Trent; and Boone from Nelson to Greene.
The list in District 2 is: Rockwood Boulevard from Grand to Cowley; and 8th from McClellan to Cowley.
The District 3 work will be: Gardner from Maple to Monroe; and Cataldo from Washington to Division.