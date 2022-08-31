(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is considering a one-year suspension of the annual Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle in 2023 to allow the local government to focus on solutions to the housing crisis.
The city normally accepts applications from the public for changes to the plan that guides long-term growth every year in September and October. These applications are typically processed during the following year.
According to the city website, my.spokanecity.org, the comp plan addresses many facets of city life, including land use, transportation, capital facilities, housing, economic development, natural environment and parks, neighborhoods, social health, urban design, historic preservation, and leadership.
On Monday, Sept. 19, the council will consider an ordinance to halt any private requests to amend the plan until fall of 2023.
The proposal would not affect any ongoing studies or planning activities undertaken by the city that might require comp plan changes. Additionally, any emergency amendments required during the next year would not be affected by the suspension.
City officials believe the suspension aligns with Mayor Nadine Woodward’s focus on housing. She proclaimed a housing emergency last year to direct efforts on addressing the rental/homeowner crisis.
On another front, the council has adopted a 210-page Housing Action Plan that set a goal of creating new types of housing.
All of those efforts are in response to Spokane being rated as one of 100 cities in the U.S. with the most overpriced housing markets by Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Researchers found that demand exceeds supply which has raised prices across the board.
Renters are being hit hard by the situation. The Tenants Union of Washington state issued a finding that Spokane is at a dangerously low 0.5% for housing availability, and the cost of homeownership has risen nearly 90% in the past four years.
To increase the housing inventory, the city council is encouraging development of more accessory dwelling units on residential lots, short plats and flexible lot sizes.
Woodward and the council also worked together to develop a pilot program that seeks to build up the local housing inventory by making it easier to construct townhouses, duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes.