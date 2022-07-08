(The Center Square) – Spokane Public Library’s central branch has been closed for more than two years for a $33 million renovation. It reopens Monday with a community celebration.
Area residents are invited to view the transformation on July 11 and enjoy a special program to mark the occasion. The event starts at 9 a.m. with several speakers making brief remarks. Taking the podium will be Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Washington state Senate Majority Leader Sen. Andy Billig, who is a local resident.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place about 10 a.m. Twenty-minute tours of the facility at 906 W. Main Avenue begin on the first floor at that time and are offered again at 11 a.m. noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Local singer-songwriter Erin Parkes plays live music on the third floor from 10 a.m. to noon.
Families are also welcomed to bring children to Storytime Play & Learn on the first floor at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Food trucks will offer people the opportunity to grab a bite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The multi-million renovation was funded by a $77 million bond approved by voters in 2018 to upgrade the Spokane Library network.
At the central branch, the first floor is now home to an entrepreneurial business incubator, computer lab, two event rooms and an art studio. These spaces are free to use by anybody for free events.
Also on the first floor is an atrium, new café and a Friends of the Library used bookstore.
The children’s area on the second floor features a pretend river gondola and other elements that library officials say were designed with Spokane in mind. There is also a space for teens to hang out.
On the third floor, there are new video, audio and production studio spaces. Musicians will be able to either lay down their own tracks or enlist the library’s music education specialists for recording services in exchange for volunteer service hours.
Infrastructure upgrades include an updated heating, ventilating and air conditioning system, interior and exterior air quality monitors and rooftop solar panels.