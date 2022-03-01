(The Center Square) – A bill that would allow property not needed for a major freeway project in Spokane County to be used for public benefit is still alive in the waning days of the 2022 legislative session.
Mike Burgess, lobbyist for the county, told the board of commissioners this week that Senate Bill 5853 is still moving forward.
After approval from the House Transportation Committee on Monday, the bill was sent to the Rules Committee for review.
SB 5853's chief sponsor, Sen. Andy Bilig, D-Spokane, amended the original language to removed the City of Spokane as a potential lease holder. Instead, he stated the lease agreement should be between the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and a community nonprofit group of the Department of Commerce.
The lease can be for less than market value as the bill is intended to mitigate harms done to “historically marginalized populations” through construction of the freeway.
Billig's amendment does require that parties involved in the lease provide the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley with updates about any significant action and activities.
The legislative session ends on March 10. Burgess said because SB 5853 is a Spokane-specific bill, it is a strong contender for passage.
SB 5853 involves land purchased as part of the North Spokane Corridor project available to the city of Spokane or a community-based nonprofit. The size of the parcel has not been identified in the language of the bill.
The North Spokane Corridor project involves 10.5 miles of freeway, with 5.42 miles complete from Francis Avenue to US Route 395.
The southern half is not expected to be completed until 2029, although Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is pushing to speed up the timeline.
When the project is complete, Interstate 90 will be connected to the south with US Route 2 at Farwell Road and US Route 395 at Wandermere to the north.
The $2.2 billion project is intended to improve freight and commuter movement through the Spokane metropolitan areas, bypassing the busy Division Street corridor.
When completed, that section of freeway will have a 60 mile per hour speed limit. In addition to general travel lanes, it will have a right-of-way reserved for a future high-capacity transit system with park-and-ride lots. A pedestrian and bicycle trail will run the entire length of the corridor.
WSDOT projects that the corridor, when completed, will carry more than 150,000 vehicles per day.