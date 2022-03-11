(The Center Square) – Two law enforcement agencies in Spokane County will split a $176,381 federal grant to use for equipment and public safety programs.
On Monday, the Spokane City Council will formally accept the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The application for the grant was jointly submitted in 2021 by the Spokane City Police Department (SPD) and Spokane County.
The city was assigned as the fiscal agent to administer the grant. SPD will retain $97,010 of the money and the county will receive $79,371.
SPD wrote in the grant application that its share of the funding will be used for equipment. The county will divide its share between the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for equipment and the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal justice services.
The grant is named after New York City Police Officer Edward Byrne, 22, who was shot and killed by a violent drug gang in 1988 while he was sitting in a marked patrol car guarding the home of a cooperating witness. Four men were later arrested and convicted for the crime.
The program named after Bryne is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The program provides states, tribes and local government with funding to support a range of projects, including crime prevention and education, indigent defense, courts, drug treatment and enforcement, mental health initiatives, community corrections, planning, evaluation, technology improvements, behavioral health programs and crisis intervention.