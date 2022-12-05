(The Center Square) – A Spokane landlord is accusing the city of not including housing owners in making new rules expanding tenants’ rights, according to documents obtained by a local columnist.
“Accurate information is very important to me and there is so much distrust at every level right now in journalism and society that I felt the source documents were important to post,” Sue Lani Madsen told The Center Square.
She is the news director of Spokane Talks Media and has published correspondence from multiple parties about the proposed landlord/tenant rules on her Substack page called Forthright.
The city council is poised to consider the adoption of the new rules at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in the lower level of city hall, 808 West Spokane Falls Blvd.
The draft ordinance governs background checks, inspection of properties, creation of a legal fund and expansion of the city’s code enforcement department, and more. The measure is sponsored by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilor Karen Stratton.
Voicing his concerns on Madsen’s site is Ron Devonport, who bought and renovated an 11-unit apartment building in Spokane in 2013 and currently lives there. Devonport’s emails were sent to the city council and Mayor Nadine Woodward’s administration.
He takes issue with a Nov. 29 email he received from Councilor Lori Kinnear. Her message stated that development of the proposed new code took place in a “rigorous public process over the last 4+ years.”
“Both landlords and tenants have had ample opportunity to provide feedback during this time,” Kinnear said. “The inability to find common ground on the issue ultimately won’t help either tenants or landlords.”
Devonport’s issued the following reply to her message on Dec. 2: “I honestly regret the blunt tone of this email, but I deplore all this collusion and pretense under the guise of seeking genuine benefit for Spokane’s tenant population.”
He explained, “You seem to have forgotten that I wrote to Breean Beggs and to all council members on 02/10/2020 (yourself included) to specifically request public access to the Landlord/Tenant Collaboration Work-Group meetings (a reminder of that request is shown below). Breean didn’t even reply to my email, and I still maintain the closed meetings were in blatant violation of the Open Public Meetings Act.”
Beggs was unable to be immediately reached for comment about Devonport’s allegation.
The email thread featured by Madsen also includes a Dec. 2 statement by Keith Kelley, a landlord who served on the work group. He states that his resignation was tendered “as a result of an overt lack of inclusivity.”
Gordon Hester, chief executive officer of a real estate development company, states agreement in a Dec. 2 email with Devonport’s concerns.
“I would agree with Ron that to characterize this as an open process is inaccurate at best as far as landlord knowledge of what ideas being proposed. Completely caught everyone I have talked to by surprise,” he wrote.
Daniel Klemme, president of the Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest, requests in a Dec. 2 email that the ordinance be tabled for further discussion. He said, as written, the new code will make housing less affordable and reduce the available inventory.
He also argues that requiring landlords to help tenants register to vote, one of the provisions is “bizarre and inappropriate.”
“We need everyone working together to end homelessness and to build more housing for all income levels. We need more landlords. Not less,” he said.
His comments echoed concerns expressed last week by the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association that putting a heavier regulatory burden on landlords may cause them to sell off rentals. Additionally, he said investors could be scared off by ambiguity in the language of the ordinance that could, when fleshed out, create even more regulations.
The association is also concerned about the risks associated with the ordinance providing seed money for an attorney position that will focus on tenant legal services. Later, that position will be funded by legal settlements.
In a Dec. 2 email to Devonport and others, Eric Stevens, an attorney who specializes in landlord/tenant law, raises a safety concern. He said having universal background checks that can consider only one year of criminal history, except in cases of violence or sex abuse, may put other tenants more at risk.
“It would be grossly irresponsible to limit or prohibit criminal background screening further than existing law,” he said.