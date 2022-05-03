(The Center Square) – A discussion about the constitutionality of bail took place between a judge and prosecutor during this week's Spokane County Commission's meeting about a Supported Release pilot program.
District Court Judge Aimee Maurer attended the May 2 meeting digitally, as did Prosecutor Larry Haskell.
Maurer advocated for the program that will allow nonviolent offenders to obtain treatment for substance abuse, mental illness and other problems instead of going to jail.
The program is intended for district court, which handles misdemeanors and gross misdemeanor cases.
Haskell said his office would conditionally support the program. Prosecutors would argue against a defendant participating in the program if they felt it was warranted, he said.
Maurer said, under the U.S. Constitution and case law from the U.S. Supreme Court, people were to be “presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Therefore, she said they had the right of due process, which included being able to get out of jail on bail while their cases were being adjudicated. In Washington State, she cited three exceptions to bail:
- The defendant had committed a violent crime and was deemed a danger to society;
- The defendant was likely to flee before trial;
- The defendant would interfere with witnesses to obstruct the administration of justice.
Haskell said the Constitution does not mention the presumption of innocence as a right by name. He said bail is addressed in the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits excessive fines from being imposed, and cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.
Maurer told Spokane County Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French that Supported Release requires voluntary participation. She said the law prohibits people from being court-mandated to obtain treatment or perform other tasks before they had been found guilty of a crime.
Haskell wanted to clear up what he said was a common misconception. He said prosecutors don’t set bail for a defendant, they argue for bail and a judge decides on the amount, or it if will be granted.
Spokane County has been given more than $400,000 by the John and Catharine MacArthur Foundation to establish the program.
Knezovich is helping to set up the structure for the program even though he adamantly opposes the social justice concept that he claims is tied to Marxism.
On Monday, the sheriff said he still stood behind the opinion expressed in a previous white paper about the failure of no-bail and pre-trial release programs.
He said New York’s situation provides plenty of examples of people who have been released under these programs only to commit other, sometimes heinous, crimes.
“It’s really going to be on the courts to be sure they are releasing the right people into this program,” he said.
Proponents of Supported Release say it will ease jail overcrowding, save taxpayer money, and reduce crime by helping people change their lives to make better choices.
“You are going to measure what you put in," said Maurer.
Mike Sparber, senior director of Law and Justice, which oversees several departments in the county, said a third-party vendor, preferably a nonprofit, would soon be sought. That organization would provide judges with pertinent background information on each defendant to aid in their decisions.
"We want to make sure the courts have all they need to make a good decision,” he said.
The county received the grant from the McArthur Foundation a couple of years ago. The Chicago-based nonprofit provides funding for projects to reduce the size of the incarcerates population as well as to address racial disparities in jailing.
Kerns expressed concerns Monday over Knezovich’s citation of a January article in his white paper that addressed the recidivism rate of participants in New York’s program. The City reported that 41.3% of pre-trial release defendants were rearrested for all types of crimes before their cases resolved, and another 9% after their first cases closed.
He said it was disturbing to read that piece and see that in New York, the recidivism rate was less than half that for offenders with bail set, or who were released with few restrictions on their own recognizance.
“It seems to me that this is a program that’s not really setting people up for success,” said Kerns.
Knezovich said people who posted bail had “skin in the game” because they or someone they knew had invested money in their release. He said being released on personal recognizance or getting supported release were “on the same plateau" of personal investment.
He admitted there was a significant difference between the program in New York and the one proposed for Spokane County. New York was releasing people with extensive felony backgrounds and Spokane County was limiting the program to lesser offenses.
“It all comes down to who’s in the program,” he said.
French said helping people stabilize their lives would make area communities much safer.
“This might not be the silver bullet that fixes everything, but it does give judges another option,” he said.
In 2013, Knezovich turned jail operations over to the commissioners because overcrowding issues were not being dealt with. He said the jail was designed for 496 inmates but often held 700.
The county sees establishment of the pre-trial release program as one way to pare down the jail population and reduce hefty incarceration costs.