(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court jury has determined that an inmate who died at the Spokane County Jail was deprived of her constitutional rights when not given adequate medical care.
Their verdict awards the estate of Cindy Lou Hill almost $27 million in damages. The jury found that Naphcare, the Alabama-based company that provides medical services to the jail, should pay $26.5 million and Spokane County is responsible for $275,000.
NaphCare has announced that it will appeal last week’s verdict.
At the heart of the case is the death of Hill, 55, in her cell four days after she was arrested for heroin possession in August 2018.
An autopsy determined that Hill died from an infection caused by a ruptured intestine.
Hill was the eighth person to die in the county’s custody within a 14-month period, according to Bureau of Justice statistics.
Attorney John Justice, representing Spokane County in the Hill case, argued that the county was only responsible for corrections issues at the jail.
Medical issues were entirely the responsibility of NaphCare, he said.
However, Judge Mary Dimke ruled last May against the county’s right to deny responsibility for Hill’s death. She said the county had overwritten six hours of surveillance video critical to the case “with an intent to avoid its litigation obligations.”
Detention Services saved footage showing Hill’s transfer in the morning. The county saved footage from the hour before her death, too. But the video in the middle wasn’t saved, and the county couldn’t explain the gap to Dimke’s satisfaction.
“Spokane County offers the Court no explanation – credible or otherwise – about why someone at Spokane County Detention Services made the intentional choice to preserve video from 8:43 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. yet chose to allow the portion from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be permanently destroyed,” she wrote in the ruling.
Dimke’s ruling meant that Spokane County couldn’t deny its responsibility for Hill’s death. The county’s legal team could only argue how much it should pay in damages.
Edwin Budge, the estate’s attorney, prevailed in arguments that the county and NaphCare shared liable for Hill’s death.
On Aug. 25, 2018, Hill complained of intense abdominal pain. NaphCare nurse Hannah Gubitz found her on the floor of her cell in the fetal position, screaming. Hill couldn’t get to the door for Gubitz to examine her, so her cellmate dragged her across the room, according to court transcripts.
After that examination, Hill was placed in a medical cell. Corrections officers checked in on her often, but she didn’t receive any additional medical examinations after refusing one at 3 p.m. Hill was found dead a little more than two hours later.
Hill should obviously have been taken to a doctor or the emergency room, Budge told the jury.
“You do not take chances. It’s common sense,” he said in court transcripts.
Ketia Wick, NaphCare’s attorney, argued that the company wasn’t negligent and should pay nothing for Hill’s death.
Her vital signs looked good in the morning, Wick said, adding that Hill’s symptoms were consistent with the heroin withdrawal she was experiencing and didn’t merit a trip to the emergency room.
Wick told the jury that Gubitz did her job appropriately, records show.
“She used her best clinical judgment based on what she knew at the time,” Wick said. “The cause of Ms. Hill’s death was an unexpected, sudden condition that no one could have known about.”
In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed a law requiring that unexpected inmate deaths be given a special review, and the cause of death be publicly posted. State officials acted out of concern about a Columbia Legal Services report in 2019 that found more than 200 people had died in jail across the state over the course of nearly 12 years.
The nonprofit blamed the deaths on a lack of medical and mental health care negligence, lapses in supervision, and a lack of suicide prevention and protocols for treating drug withdrawal and overdoses.
Twenty of the inmates counted in the report died in the Spokane County jail, which subsequently reported eight more deaths.
Only three other counties -- King, Pierce and Clark -- had higher inmate death rates. All three counties have larger populations.