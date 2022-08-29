(The Center Square) – Chris Duff, president of the Spokane Indians, asked the county commissioners Monday to invest $11 million into Avista Stadium improvements that are necessary to retain the minor league team.
He said the Indians were working with partners inside and outside of the community to come up with an additional $11 million to cover renovations required by Major League Baseball, and to add spectator amenities.
The stadium that opened in 1958 is located in the city of Spokane Valley and owned by Spokane County.
The county hired ALSC Architects to provide an assessment about exactly what had to be done to comply with MLB regulations.
Needed upgrades include field light replacements, remodeling/expansion of the home and visitor clubhouses, relocation of the stadium’s maintenance building, adding a pitching tunnel and workout facilities, moving the bullpen, replacing player dugouts, and a complete renovation of the ball field.
In addition, spectator amenities sought by the Indians include expansion of food and beverage service, the addition of a 360-degree outfield concourse, as well as more landscaping.
Mandated changes need to be in place by 2025 to avoid the team risking losing its license, said Duff.
“This is something we should all be committed to,” he said.
Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French expressed support for the stadium upgrades, but said they needed time to explore potential funding streams.
“It’s clearly not state of the art, it’s a facility that’s 70 years old so it does need some tender loving care,” said French.
The commissioners asked Scott Simmons, chief executive officer of the county, to compile financial data and bring funding options back to the board on Sept. 12.
Duff told county officials Aug. 29 that MLB took over operation of the minor leagues in 2020 and reduced the number of teams from 160 to 120. He said Spokane was about to retain a team that is now part of the Northwest League in the High-A classification as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
The Spokane Indians have played baseball since 1908.
The team has become a significant part of the local culture, as evidenced by its long-standing partnerships with the Spokane Tribe and with Fairchild Air Force Base, said Duff.
He said the Indians not only provided affordable family entertainment, having the team in town also fed about $25 million per year into the local economy. Not only were jobs provided for 25 full-time workers and more than 300 seasonal employees, visiting teams at one of the 66 home games each season stayed in area hotels and dined at restaurants in the region.
Kuney added that the stadium drew many business events each year, which also benefitted the local economy.
Duff asked the county commissioners to consider allocating money for the stadium as soon as possible. He said a show of strong community support would make it easier to get the state to invest in stadium improvements.
“We’ve got one shot at this,” he said. “To me, the conversation is not about if we should do this, but how we should do it.”
Kerns pointed out that although the Indians talked about a “private/public partnership,” it appeared most of the funds to get the stadium work done were doing to come from taxpayers. MLB does not contribute funding for required renovations.