(The Center Square) - Spokane has started the second phase of a $3.6 million project to upgrade the downtown parking system with new single and dual meters in the downtown blocks.
“Having the downtown core fully equipped with the modern devices creates a better parking experience for customers,” said Steve MacDonald, director of Community & Economic Development, in a statement.
As of Oct. 14, ParkMobile became the exclusive mobile app payment provider for the new system. Mobile app payments require a minimum charge of $1.20.
With the change, Passport is being phased out and those with remaining monies in that program will be reimbursed to credit cards or by check. People will be provided with a digital coupon code for $2.40 with ParkMobile if they have less than $2 remaining on Passport. More information about the transition is available on the city’s website, myspokanecity.org.
Phase 2 meters are now being installed east of Washington Street to Division Street and south of Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue, with a few exceptions, according to a press release from Kirstin Davis, communications manager.
Over the spring and summer months, meters were installed under Phase 1 west of Washington to Monroe Street and along a portion of Spokane Falls Boulevard. Additional phases will be launched as funding for new devices allows over the next two to three years, said Davis.
With the new equipment, customers will have more parking payment options because credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as coin, mobile and contactless payments. Per hour charges can be adjusted depending on demand.
Money from the meters is used to help pay parking staff and other services, said Davis when Phase I began.
On-street paid parking hours with the new meters will stay the same: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free on Sundays and federal holidays.
Under the new time limits, 61 of the two-hour on-street parking meters increase to four hours; nine of the two-hour meters go to all-day parking; three of the four-hour meters are two hours; 39 of the four-hour meters are all-day; 19 of the all-day meters are reduced to two hours; and 16 of the all-day meters drop to four hours.
Meters will be color-coded for differing time limits to improve visibility and will clearly display time remaining and receipts, said Davis.
A 2019 Downtown Parking Study recommended installation of new meters to replace those installed in the 1990s to make parking more convenient and accessible.
The study found that parking occupied 30% of land in the downtown study area and there were 37,000 parking spaces, 85% off street and 15% on street.
However, even during the busiest time of weekdays (from 10 a.m. to noon), parking occupancy peaked at 56%.
The city used the results of that study, said Davis, to restructure the parking grid with new devices and time limits on meters and kiosks to better meet customer needs and further economic development.