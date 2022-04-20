(The Center Square) – The process to select a homeless shelter operator in Spokane has been compromised and needs a restart, says Mayor Nadine Woodward.
On Wednesday, she announced that three proposals submitted by potential operators had been publicly shared before an internal review process had been completed.
“Homelessness and the process of selecting a provider to meet the basic shelter needs of those in crisis is an emotionally-charged challenge the city has been working exhaustively to meet,” Woodward said in an April 20 press release. “It’s really disheartening to get this far and to have it disrupted by even the potential appearance of outside influence in this competitive process.”
She said concerns about the integrity of the process were raised by city staff earlier in the week.
“The decision to start over was the right one even if it was extremely difficult because it potentially delays the opening of needed additional shelter space and hurts those who need help the most,” Woodward said.
The Center Square obtained an email sent Monday evening by Council President Breean Beggs to his elected peers.
“I have asked the administration several times for the proposals without really getting a response,” wrote Beggs. “I was able to secure from another source these attachments, which appear to be the proposals. My hope is to carve out time at this week's study session to hear from the Continuum of Care [board] and the administration on the subject.”
The April 18 email was sent at 8:21 p.m., not long after the council had met and discussed rezoning a piece of industrial land at 4320 E. Trent Avenue. Woodward had requested the rezone so a lease for the 33,000-square-foot vacant warehouse could be finalized. She said the facility could then be renovated into an overnight shelter.
City Manager Johnnie Perkins told the council Monday that the review process for shelter operators had not yet been completed. He expected that to happen later in the week and to be able to bring a recommendation to the council at its regular April 25 meeting.
Beggs said via email to The Center Square on Wednesday that he obtained the proposals from the Continuum of Care (COC) board.
Beggs said he was told that the committee reviewing Request for Proposals (RFPs) had completed its work and made a recommendation to the full COC board, and that the proposals had been rejected twice. He said it was his understanding that action had been taken April 13, so the council should have been provided with that information prior to Monday.
He said two email attempts to clarify the issue with the administration and Community Health and Human Services (CHHS) Department before the meeting had gone unanswered.
“To the best of my knowledge, the proposals were not confidential when I received them or when I forwarded them to council,” he said. “City council is the final decisionmaker for approving an operator contract, and if anyone has access to the actual proposals, it should be us.”
Woodward’s press release stated that members of the COC board were parties to one of the proposals, but participated in the board discussion about which one to recommend last week. That was a violation of the board’s conflict of interest policy, one of the reasons to restart the review process, she said.
Additionally, Woodward said the proposals were shared outside of the board before the recommendation process had been completed.
Even as Woodward’s administration restarts the process to gather RFPs, the council is not waiting to hear from Perkins before taking action to control establishment of the shelter.
The elected body convenes for a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21. Under consideration is a resolution that conflicts with Woodward’s call for pitches to operate a “regional flex capacity shelter” with an estimated daily usage of 250 beds and surge capacity as needed.
The council’s resolution confines shelter space to no more than 120 regular beds on a daily basis. An allowance is made for more people during extreme weather events by utilizing floor mats.
Although Perkins told the council on Monday that details about wrap-around services, such as mental health and addiction treatment, would be provided once a shelter location had been secured, the resolution makes that a mandate.
Perkins said there would be 24/7 security for the shelter and surrounding neighborhood. That is also mandated in the resolution.
Councilors Karen Stratton and Betsy Wilkerson voted against the rezone, saying they could not proceed until they had detailed information about costs and other aspects of shelter development.
Perkins explained to Wilkerson and Stratton that the city had already budgeted funds to get the shelter in operation. He said other details would be provided in the near future.
Even though the vote was 4-2 in favor of the rezone, the proposal could not be approved. Because it had been brought forward as an emergency issue, five votes would have been required for passage. Councilor Zack Zappone was not present for the meeting.
The city received shelter operator proposals from three organizations, the Guardians Foundation, Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) and Salvation Army Spokane, according to the Spokesman-Review.
A call for RFPs was issued in early March by the city’s Community Health and Human Services Department (CHHSC). The department is at the forefront of the city’s efforts to address issues of housing and homelessness.
COC Board Chair Ben Stuckart told the Spokesman this week that the majority “was not comfortable” with recommending any of the proposals “because people didn’t feel like they had enough answers to questions they had.”
Stuckart criticized the city for failing to answer detailed questions, which Wilkerson and Stratton had also objected to.
“Overall, it’s a good thing that they are starting over because they had a poor proposal,” said Stuckart. “They will now be forced to listen to the community that everybody else I’ve talked to understands that 250 people in a building is not a good idea or recipe for success.”
Stuckart was identified in the JHH proposal as a project manager. In addition, one of the partnering organizations identified in the JHH proposal is Compassionate Addiction Treatment, of which Hallie Burchinal is executive director.
Both have recused themselves from votes on the issue, Stuckart said. Nevertheless, he and Burchinal were reportedly invited to the COC board’s in-person meeting Friday.
Wilkerson, Stratton and Beggs were among council members who sent a letter to Woodward in January that was critical of her lack of progress in finding a shelter location. At that time, Woodward said there had been pushback from neighbors at every possible site.
Perkins said Monday the administration had visited more than 90 locations to find one that would work.
In February, Councilor Lori Kinnear asked Perkins how long it would take the administration to get a shelter plan in place.
“We can’t wait any longer,” she said. “I can’t stress that enough Mr. Perkins. We really need to know and the public needs to know as well.”
This week, Beggs told the Spokesman that, because the city does not have a lease for the East Trent Avenue property, he does not believe reissuing the request for proposals will slow anything down.