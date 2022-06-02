(The Center Square) - The Downtown Spokane Partnership has $16,000 available to help nonprofit organizations, schools and other qualifying groups establish new or existing events in the central business district.
Grants up to $4,000 are available for each event that “honors the history and traditions of our city’s diverse communities, amplifying and celebrating in the exchange of culture.”
DSP is a private, not-for-profit membership organization that works to enhance the vitality of the downtown business corridor as the basis for a healthy regional economy.
In 2021, DSP allocated Downtown Spokane Parking and Business Improvement District funds to the stimulation of emerging events. The BID self-assesses downtown businesses to generate funds that supplement city services.
Organizers say the inaugural grant program proved successful because of the diverse activities it fostered. These included the: Tacos & Tequila scholarship fundraiser presented by the Spokane Hispanic Business and Professionals Association; the Black Business Expo presented by the Carl Maxey Center; and the second annual Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day, among others.
Applications for 2022 will be facilitated by the Spokane Arts Fund and accepted until June 26. Grants will be awarded based on a competitive independent committee review and announced the week of July 11.
Awards are intended to assist groups that have previously, or may now be considering, holding a festival or event downtown, but have hesitated due to monetary or logistical barriers. Government entities, including schools, are eligible to apply, as are public charities or organizations that have a nonprofit group as a fiscal sponsor.
Examples of eligible events include arts; dance and music expositions; heritage festivals; the observation of holidays; lecture-demonstrations and workshops with a cultural focus; collaborative exchange and more.
The proposed event should take place between Aug. 1 and July 31, 2023, and be staged within the BID footprint.
DSP staff will be available to assist community organizations in other areas of planning that may be needed for the start-up enterprises.
Application guidelines and submission form can be found at www.downtownspokane.org/news.