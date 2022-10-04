(The Center Square) – Hello for Good, a coalition of more than 120 businesses, has made it a mission to educate Spokane County government leaders and residents about the root causes of homelessness and encourage community discussions about how to best help that growing population group.
“Homelessness is a complex issue,” said Katy Bruya, co-chair of the group’s steering committee in an interview with The Center Square. “At the end of the day, everything we can learn is valuable because this is a community issue and it’s going to require a community solution.”
Toward that end, Hello for Good is hosting a series of “Community Conversations” at various location around Spokane.
“We are providing people with the opportunity to collaborate, brainstorm and collect ideas,” said Bruya. “We need to learn more so we can decide what works best for Spokane.”
She said Hello for Good is not trying to dehumanize people in tough situations, but to help them overcome the barriers that led to homelessness. Anyone who is interested in organizing a conversation group to encourage more public engagement in what has become a local crisis is invited to sign up at www.helloforgood.org.
“We are looking at what other cities have done so we can do some strategic planning,” said Bruya.
She said people wanting background information can access Hello for Good’s recent symposium “Compassionate Capitalism” on the website.
The event was held in September and featured national speakers Jon Ponder, Paul Webster and Dr. Robert Marbut. The three men with expertise in varied aspects of homelessness shared their views about how to best assist people on the streets. They identified the major causes of homelessness as mental illness, addiction, job loss, incarceration and housing affordability challenges.
Since Hello formed last year, Bruya said its steering committee has “huddled” every Thursday to identify gaps in area service provision to the homeless and plan how to fill them.
The coalition wants to use “compassionate capitalism” to help the homeless. Bruya said accountability is also necessary to bring about true change. She said it is important that local governments choose to fund programs that provide people with resources and tools that help them stabilize their lives enough to get them into permanent housing and jobs.
She said policies that enable people to stay in a state of addiction, mental illness, dependency, and vulnerability to predators will not accomplish that goal.
For example, Bruya said the Washington Legislature’s push to decriminalize drugs in 2021 has contributed to addictions and led to higher crime rates.
Some of the issues identified by Hello for Good can be addressed at the local and state levels, but others must be addressed federally, she said.
She said America planted the seeds for modern homelessness when the practice of institutionalizing patients against their will ended in the mid-1960s. However, policy of allowing untreated people to suffer and/or become victims on the streets is not humane, said Bruya.
It can get overwhelming to look at the scope of the problem, she admits. But doing nothing is not an option because there are public health and safety issues that need to be addressed.
“It is a little early to say that we have any answers – we are still learning – but we need to find some innovative and creative ways to deal with this challenge,” said Bruya.