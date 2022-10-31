(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Parking Services has enacted a surcharge on parking transactions made with a mobile app to help offset a $3.9 million deficit that resulted from COVID-19 responses.
The new 35 cent transaction per parking session goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for those using the ParkMobile app for payment. Credit and debit card payments at new devices and coin payment at old and new devices are exempt from the fee.
“Parking services has encountered the perfect storm with the impacts from the pandemic and annual debt service,” says Steve MacDonald, director of Community & Economic Development. “We have had to dig deep to find solutions and are passing through mobile app transaction fees as most other cities do. We will consider other revenue options as we continue to make up for the deficit.”
City officials say that, in 2020, policy decisions were made to reduce spread of the coronavirus that contributed to the revenue loss in Parking Services. The department funds operations through on-street meter payments, commercial permits and enforcement services, among others.
During the pandemic, on-street paid parking was suspended in Spokane between March and May 2020. In addition, 74 paid stalls were replaced with free 10-minute parking to accommodate curbside services. Also, fewer people were needing parking services during a time of isolation and business shutdowns.
By passing along the transaction fee, the city is eligible for a revenue sharing opportunity with ParkMobile that allows 10 cents of each transaction fee to be used toward parking services expenses. That is projected to result in a $252,000 positive bump in the operations budget in future years to help make up for the deficit, say Spokane officials.
The mobile app fee is being charged in addition to the hourly parking rate. However, if the customer extends time at a meter before it expires, no additional transaction fee will be charged.
The ParkMobile app allows people to reserve an on-street parking space before leaving home, and to add time to a meter without returning to the site, among other benefits. Mobile app payments require a minimum parking charge of $1.20.
City officials say it is common to charge the transaction fee in exchange for the added convenience of having these services readily available.
This year, Spokane undertook a $3.6 million project to upgrade the downtown parking system with new single and duel meters.
"Having the downtown core fully equipped with the modern devices creates a better parking experience for customers," said McDonald when work moved into the final phase.
ParkMobile became the exclusive mobile app payment provider for the new system in mid-October.
Passport is now being phased out and those with remaining monies in that program will be reimbursed to credit cards or by check. People will be provided with a digital coupon code for $2.40 with ParkMobile if they have less than $2 remaining on Passport. More information about the transition is available on the city’s website, myspokanecity.org.
On-street paid parking hours with the new meters will stay the same: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free on Sundays and federal holidays.
Under the new time limits, 61 of the two-hour on-street parking meters increase to four hours; nine of the two-hour meters go to all-day parking; three of the four-hour meters are two hours; 39 of the four-hour meters are all-day; 19 of the all-day meters are reduced to two hours; and 16 of the all-day meters drop to four hours.
Meters will be color-coded for different time limits to improve visibility and will clearly display time remaining and receipts, said Davis.
A 2019 Downtown Parking Study recommended installation of new meters to replace those installed in the 1990s to make parking more convenient and accessible.