(The Center Square) – Voters within Spokane County Fire District 8's jurisdiction will be asked in February to renew a maintenance and operations levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed home valuation.
The renewal would cost $16.68 per month for a home valued at $400,000, according to data provided by the district. The levy generated about $1.9 million in 2022, which Chief Lonnie Rash reports as one-fourth of total revenue needed to cover operations.
Community members wanting more information about the measure are invited to a public informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Station 82, 12100 E. Palouse Highway.
The levy requires a 60% “yes” vote to pass and the last renewal was approved by 80% of the electorate, county records show.
District 8 provides an array of services to about 23,917 citizens within a 110 square mile area of south Spokane County, according to the agency’s website.
Last year, the district responded to 4,248 calls for service from stations located in the Moran, Valleyford, Ponderosa, and Saltese areas. Each station is staffed twenty-four hours a day with a combination of career, part-time, and volunteer personnel.
Rash reports that call volume is up 29% because the district’s population has grown by nearly 2,000 residents during the past four years.
In a website message, Rash said more than 80% of the district’s emergency calls are for medical response and levy funds cover the extra training needed by paramedics and technicians. The funding also allows the district to have one paramedic on duty at each station at all times to respond quickly to provide advanced life support services.
There are currently 44 full-time firefighters and 11 volunteers in the district.
If the levy is not approved, Rash said the district would not fill any current or future firefighter vacancies.
“We’d continue to respond to the best of our abilities,” he said. “It could increase response times for (advanced life support) from some of our stations. The ability to update and renovate equipment and facilities would be delayed until we have more funding,” he told the Spokesman-Review.