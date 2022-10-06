(The Center Square) – The Spokane Ethics Commission has set over its hearing on the complaint against City Council President Breean Beggs for the second time, and will now take up the matter on Oct. 19.
Assistant City Attorney Salvatore "Sam" Faggiano told The Center Square via email on Thursday that the commission will be considering Beggs’ motion to dismiss at the upcoming hearing.
The matter was initially scheduled to be considered the last day of August, but Faggiano said it was delayed to Sept. 14 at the request of complainant Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist from Spokane, and then rescheduled again.
Beggs lost his bid via a letter to have the commission dismiss the complaint outright.
The commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties. The group determined in June that Bassler’s complaint should be given consideration.
Bassler said he filed the complaint because city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct. He said Beggs had not lived up to that code when he obtained and released confidential information regarding applicants vying to get hired as the operator of the Trent Avenue homeless shelter.
Last spring, Mayor Nadine Woodward restarted the process to hire a shelter operator after learning the information about applicants had been distributed to city staffers and council members.
Beggs said he obtained the applications from the Continuum of Care board tasked by Woodward with making a recommendation. He said that it had been his understanding when sending out the information that the review committee of the COC board had completed its scoring process, which meant it was time for council involvement.
“City council is the final decisionmaker for approving an operator contract, and if anyone has access to the actual proposals, it should be us,” he said.
The Ethics Commission posts the status of complaints it is processing, or has reached a decision upon, at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/commissions/ethics-commission/#