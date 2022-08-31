(The Center Square) – The Spokane Ethics Commission will hold a hearing on the complaint filed against actions taken by Council President Breean Beggs in mid-September.
Assistant City Attorney Salvatore “Sam” Faggiano said via an email to The Center Square that the matter was originally scheduled to be considered the last day of August but then was rescheduled to Sept. 14 at the request of complainant Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist from Spokane.
The commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties. The group determined in June that Bassler’s complaint should be given consideration.
Bassler told The Center Square that he filed the complaint because city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct.”
Last spring, Mayor Nadine Woodward restarted the process to hire an operator for the new Trent Avenue shelter because confidential information about the three applicants had been shared publicly. Beggs later admitted to obtaining that information and passing it along to city staff and other council members.
Beggs lost his bid via a letter to have the commission dismiss the complaint outright. He said the information he received about applicants was never provided to the public, and he stood to benefit nothing by passing it along to city officials.
Beggs said he obtained the applications from the Continuum of Care board tasked by Woodward with making a recommendation. He said that it had been his understanding when sending out the information that the review committee of the COC board had completed its scoring process, which meant it was time for council involvement.
“City council is the final decisionmaker for approving an operator contract, and if anyone has access to the actual proposals, it should be us,” he said.
Woodward said the selection process needed to start over because a member of the COC board had participated in discussions about the applicants when he stood to gain from involvement with one of them.
An ethics complaint against Ben Stuckart, then chair of the board, was subsequently filed by Councilor Jonathan Bingle. The COC board investigated the complaint and determined that Stuckart had not followed its conflict of interest policy by not recusing himself from even discussions of the applicants.
Bingle filed his complaint locally and with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has yet to weigh in on the issue. At issue is Stuckart’s connection to Jewels Helping Hands, one of the contenders for shelter operator.
The proposal from Jewels, a nonprofit that provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs, named Stuckart as the first-year project manager of shelter operations at an annual salary of $151,000.
Bingle said it wasn’t enough for Stuckart to have refrained from voting on the proposals because the COC’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
Stuckart was unable to be immediately reached for comment.