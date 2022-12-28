(The Center Square) – The Spokane Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint that Council President Breean Beggs acted wrongfully by sending information to his peers and city staff about three organizations vying to manage a new homeless shelter.
"The ruling speaks for itself,” stated Beggs in an email to The Center Square. “There was never any evidence that I shared confidential information outside our offices, nor was there any evidence that I or anyone else benefited from what is my normal job of making sure my councilmembers have the information they need to make choices on who to fund to provide shelter services.”
Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist from Spokane, filed the ethics complaint against Beggs last spring. He was unable to be immediately reached for comment about the dismissal.
The ethics commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties. The group met several times to consider Bassler’s allegations against Beggs before rendering a decision in mid-December.
By a 5-0 vote, the commission determined that Beggs had acted in his official capacity as council president when disseminating information prior to the city selecting a shelter provider. Co-chair Clayton McFarland recused himself from the vote.
Bassler told The Center Square earlier this year that he felt compelled to take action because city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct. He said Beggs had not lived up to that code when he obtained and released information regarding applicants vying for the job of running the shelter.
After Woodward learned that Beggs had shared that information, she restarted the hiring process.
The ethic commission noted in its findings that Beggs obtained the applications in April from Ben Stuckart, former chair of the Continuum of Care board tasked by Woodward with recommending a potential shelter operator.
Stuckart sent his email after the COC board had completed its scoring process, so the information forwarded by Beggs to other elected leaders and city staff had no influence over the process, noted the commission.
“Internal emails are not a public disclosure as contemplated by law,” concluded the panel.