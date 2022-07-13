(The Center Square) – Spokane community members are invited to learn more about the city’s long-range transportation plans at a virtual open house on Wednesday.
The event is offered from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 20 through a Microsoft Teams meeting. Information about how to join online is available on the city’s website, myspokanecity.org.
The virtual discussion will include city-proposed amendments to the Bicycle Network Map and Arterial Network Map. Current proposed changes to the maps involve 14 planned bike routes and 15 street segments.
The maps are part of the city’s comprehensive Plan that guides growth and investments over a 20-year period.
The plan is a set of visions, goals, policies and implementation strategies that state how the city should grow physically, socially and economically, according to the Spokane website.
Detailed information about the proposed bike and arterial map amendments can be found on the site.