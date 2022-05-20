(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane, Washington began replacing hundreds of single space parking meters this week in the downtown blocks, a project with an overall $3.6 million price tag.
The first phase of work was expected to be completed May 20. The second phase takes place during the summer of 2022. The remainder of meters will be replaced as funding becomes available, according to Kirstin Davis, the city’s communication manager.
The high-tech system of meters and kiosks involves 797 devices, she said.
On-street paid parking hours with the new meters will stay the same: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free on Sundays and federal holidays.
Under the new time limits, 61 of the two-hour on-street parking meters increase to four hours; nine of the two-hour meters go to all-day parking; three of the four-hour meters are two hours; 39 of the four-hour meters are all-day; 19 of the all-day meters are reduced to two hours; and 16 of the all-day meters drop to four hours.
Meters will be color-coded for differing time limits to improve visibility and will clearly display time remaining and receipts, said Davis.
A 2019 Downtown Parking Study recommended installation of new meters to replace those installed in the 1990s to make parking more convenient and accessible.
The study found that parking occupied 30% of land in the downtown study area and there were 37,000 parking spaces, 85% off street and 15% on street.
However, even during the busiest time of weekdays (from 10 a.m. to noon), parking occupancy peaked at 56%.
The city used the results of that study, said Davis, to restructure the parking grid with new devices and time limits on meters and kiosks to better meet customer needs and further economic development.
With the new equipment, customers will have more parking payment options because credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as coin, mobile and contactless payments. Per hour charges can be adjusted depending on demand. A premium spot now costs as much as $3 per hour and less-desirable spaces as little as 50 cents.
Money from the meters is used to help pay parking staff and other services, said Davis.
Most of the new meters will be “dual-space,” meaning they will replace single meters for each space. That will allow the city to remove almost half of the downtown meters.
The unused posts will be removed or repurposed for bicycle racks.
Outside of the downtown corridor, most metered on-street parking spaces will be replaced with kiosks every six to eight parking spaces.