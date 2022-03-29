(The Center Square) – The city of Spokane has credited the “tremendous team effort” of three Eastern Washington legislators for securing millions in the state budget to further local priorities.
Officials posted a note of thanks on the city’s website for the “outstanding leadership” of Spokane’s 3rd District delegation, Sen. Andy Billig and Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli, all members of the Democratic Party.
Ormsby was credited for successfully advocating for $2.4 million in the state budget that will be used to help Spokane establish a pilot program to utilize social justice programs to reduce incarceration rates.
Under the therapeutic court system, community justice counselors connect offenders to resources that help them overcome addiction and mental health issues, among other problems, that have led to criminal behavior.
The funding can also be used to provide additional support for participants, including bus passes and other transportation assistance, basic cell phones and phone cards, and translation services.
Billig sponsored Senate Bill 5755 to enable Spokane and similar-sized cities to establish a sales and use tax deferral program for affordable housing projects in underdeveloped areas, such as surface parking lots.
Ormsby championed House Bill 2061, which clarified that cities can use revenue from local property taxes in tax increment financial districts to create and preserve permanently affordable housing. Spokane officials said this is a new tool to address displacement and gentrification problems resulting from the increased demand for housing.
Riccelli sponsored House Bill 1914, which gave a significant increase to Washington State’s Motion Picture Competitiveness Program. Spokane’s local film industry expects to benefit directly and have additional benefits provided to the region from related economic activity.
HB 1914 raises the state’s B&O tax credit from $3.5 million to $15 million per calendar year, more than four times the program's amount. It adds special incentives for small production companies and productions that tell the stories of marginalized communities.
Included in the state’s almost $17 billion 16-year transportation infrastructure package is funding for seven Spokane projects:
- $50 million dedicated to Spokane Transit for a comprehensive bus rapid transit system on Division Street;
- $5.8 million to extend the Millwood Trail to Spokane;
- $4 million for the Liberty Park Land Bridge, helping to reconnect the East Central Neighborhood;
- $2.2 million for pedestrian and bicycling improvements, creating the Cook Street Greenway;
- $3.9 million for pedestrian and bicycling improvements, making the Pacific Avenue Greenway;
- $1.5 million for the transload facility at the Spokane International Airport; and
- $300,000 for preliminary engineering of US 195/Inland Empire Way project.