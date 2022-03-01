(Center Square) - Spokane County District Court has made all public court records available electronically. This move is intended to save people time and money spend on transportation and parking to access information.
“Utilizing this technology to provide access to court records not only increases efficiency and reduces waste for the court, but more importantly, it increases access to justice,” said District Court Presiding Judge Aimee Maurer. “All of the District Court judges are very grateful for the many people who worked on this project and partnered with the court to make this a reality.”
Online access is available on the court's website, spokanecounty.org. Officials say that taxpayers will not only be spared any cost to obtain records, they will be able to avoid the inconvenience of security screenings at the courthouse.
Maurer said the new access system was made possible by support from the Board of Spokane County Commissioners, Spokane Superior Court Clerk’s Office, Spokane County Information Technology Department and Spokane County Budget Office.