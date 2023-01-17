(The Center Square) – The three Republicans on the Spokane County Commission are hopeful that future meetings will be less contentious than the first in January when election of a new chairperson became divisive.
Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French say they are in disbelief that Mary Kuney sided in three different votes with newly seated Democrats Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan.
Kuney voted with Waldref and Jordan against either Kerns or French chairing the commission, and then voted for herself to take the lead role.
Kerns said Republicans expected some political battles this year with Democrats joining the board for the first time since 2006. However, he expected those differences to center on an ideological divide in spending and governance, not who would guide meetings.
“Picking the chair of the body is a big vote,” said Kerns. “And Commissioner Kuney decided she was the only acceptable Republican to be chair and I’d like to know why.”
He and French said it was shocking to have Kuney “effectively usher in a Democrat majority” and they are concerned about how things are now going to go on the five-member commission.
“I hope no deals were cut – we’ll just have to wait and see,” said French. “One of the fears we had was that Commissioner Kuney would join the Democrats and that’s what she has done.”
Kerns said Kuney ran as a political conservative and her base is now likely to be watchful of her next moves.
“I hope that she keeps the promises she made,” he said.
Kuney strongly rejected the idea that she, Waldref and Jordan had collaborated in advance of the vote.
“No deals were cut – there were no deals to be cut,” she said. “I will continue to represent the values I have as a conservative Republican."
Kuney said she feels like Kerns and French are just being “sore losers.”
She said their unsupportive stance has been “disappointing” but she feels very supported by residents of her District 4 and beyond.
“The citizens think I’m doing a great job,” she said in reference to her strong win in November. “We should be making decisions based on what’s best, that’s why the citizens elected us.”
Kuney said she decided to take another run at chair because she enjoyed filling that role during 2022 and felt good things were accomplished.
French and Kerns counter that, when there is a controversial vote to take, Kuney has often not been present.
“On the tough votes, she basically hasn’t been there,” French said.
Most recently, French said Kuney missed the vote in December to put a 0.2% sales tax measure on next November’s ballot to raise revenue for a new jail.
Kuney was in Bozeman, Montana, when that vote took place to fulfill duties as president of the Washington State Association of Counties. She said her intention was to join the local meeting via Zoom but she was unable to do so because of travel scheduling issues
“My flight was delayed,” she explained.
Kerns contends the flight delay was only a matter of minutes, but Kuney still did not call in during the two-hour meeting.
Kuney’s absence during that vote and others highlights the problems of having a chair who is out of town so often on private and public business, say French and Kerns.
“She is involved with a lot of things and I don’t fault her for that,” said Kerns. “However, I don’t think you can be chair and be gone so much.”
Kuney said it is offensive to suggest that she is unable to get the chair job done right with remote attendance as needed.
“Most counties are supportive of that role because it is beneficial,” she said of having influence with the Association of Counties. “I am really trying to be thoughtful about how I fulfill these duties."
Kerns pointed out that when Kuney led meetings in 2022 there were sometimes technical difficulties that had to be overcome, which extended meeting times for a lot of busy people.
“If things don’t move then the community suffers,” said French.
He said a legislature-forced change in the structure of the commission paved the way for two Democrats to get elected. In addition, he said voters now only weigh in on candidates within their respective commission districts instead of countywide.
That means, said French, that he will be concentrating heavily on what benefits his District 5 and the other commissioners are likely to do the same.
“Hopefully, this new system will work for everyone,” he said. "It's going to be an interesting year."
Last week, Kerns was elected as vice-chair to lead commission meetings when Kuney is unavailable.