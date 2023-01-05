(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds.
“Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.”
Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree theft, second-degree theft and trafficking in stolen property.
Court charging documents show that these crimes occurred while Ackerman was employed as a liability claims technician in the county’s Department of Risk Management between 2007 and 2016. She stole money over the course of a decade by filing fake claims on behalf of 45 individuals over a 10-year period.
The “claimants” included relatives, family friends, and friends of her then 18-year-old son. Records show that Ackerman gave each “claimant” $100 to $200 for each check cashed. She gave her son $100 to $300 per check for accompanying his friends to the bank.
According to court records, Ackerman then spent most of the money on new cars, trips, frequent gambling, and extravagant gifts.
“You took advantage of not only the confidence your employer had of you, but also the confidence your family had of you,” Superior Court Judge Raymond F. Clary said at Ackerman’s sentencing hearing in Spokane on Wednesday.
A news release from Ferguson’s office stated that Ackerman’s fraud scheme was discovered when the county auditor’s office found an uncashed check for $8,963.45. The Washington State Auditor’s Office was alerted about the situation, and criminal investigations were launched by Ferguson’s staff and the Spokane Police Department. The Internal Revenue Service also looked into the matter.
Assistant Attorney General Barbara Serrano and Paralegal Jennifer Payne handled the case for the state at the request of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell.
Spokane attorney Bryan Raymon represented Ackerman.
Haskell referred the matter to the attorney general’s office to avoid a conflict of interest because the suspect and most witnesses in the case were current or former county employees, and the funds were taken from the local government.
Under state law and the Washington State Constitution, the attorney general’s office cannot investigate or prosecute a criminal violation without receiving and accepting a referral.