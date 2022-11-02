(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
“My prosecutors and I are committed to holding those who engage in public corruption accountable,” Ferguson said in a written statement. “These prosecutions protect taxpayers and preserve the public trust.”
Ackerman has admitted to one count of first-degree theft.
Assistant Attorney General Barbara Serrano was appointed to handle the case for the state. She has recommended the court sentence Ackerman to one year and one day of prison, restitution of all stolen funds and the mandatory $500 victim penalty assessment.
A judge will determine the sentence at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 4.
According to background provided by Ferguson’s office, Ackerman filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested payments from her office. She then directed the claimants, many of whom were relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give her the bulk of the funds.
The state’s charging documents show that Ackerman spent the money on frequent gambling, new cars and lavish gifts.
Her fraud scheme was reportedly discovered when Auditor Vicky Dalton’s office found an uncashed check for $8,963, which prompted an internal investigation.
The Washington State Auditor’s Office was alerted about the situation and criminal investigations were launched by Ferguson’s staff and the Spokane Police Department. The Internal Revenue Service also looked into the matter.
The investigations revealed that Ackerman had developed a check-cashing operation to finance her gambling habit between 2007 and 2016 when she was an employee in the county’s Risk Management department.
The “claimants” in her scheme included relatives, family, friends and friends of her son, who was then 18. Records show that Ackerman paid each “claimant” $100 to $200 when a check was cashed. She then reportedly gave her son $100-$300 per check for accompanying his friends to the bank.
Ackerman was arraigned for theft in October 2021.
Ferguson prosecuted the case after receiving and accepting a referral from Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, who wanted to avoid a conflict of interest situation. Ackerman was a county employee as were most of the witnesses, plus the theft involved county funds. The attorney general cannot pursue a local case without a request from local authorities.