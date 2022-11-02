(The Center Square) - Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is encouraging voters to return ballots as early as possible for the Nov. 8 general election.
The county elections office run by Dalton mailed ballots to 359,378 registered voters Oct. 19-21, providing up to 20 days for people to mark and return them.
As of Monday, more than 91,069 ballots, or 25.3 percent of all ballots, had been returned.
Dalton has given these four main reasons for mailing or dropping off ballots by Saturday, Nov. 5, or earlier if possible:
- To ensure votes are included in election night results. Ballots returned or received on election day in Washington typically are counted during the next several days. That means preliminary results consist of only a portion of the ballots that will ultimately be counted. In some races and issues, results can change in the following days as these last-minute votes are processed.
- To avoid possible snow on Election Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting possible snow for next Tuesday. Voters are encouraged to return their ballot while it’s nice outside to avoid a drive in the snow to the post office or a county drop box location.
- To save taxpayer money. Mailing a ballot doesn’t require a stamp but dropping a signed ballot off early at one of the county’s 25 secure drop box locations is even cheaper. Mailed ballots cost the county about 65 cents each in postage, said Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin. If 200,000 voters in Spokane County use drop boxes instead of mail, the county taxpayers saves $130,000 in postage.
- To ensure votes will be counted. Mailed ballots postmarked after election day cannot be counted by law, Dalton said. Post office mailboxes can close as early as 3 p.m., so waiting too long to mail ballots could invalidate a vote
“Voter participation typically jumps during the mid-term elections, so it’s smart to give your ballot a few extra days to make it to the county elections office,” she said in a news release.
The status of ballots can be checked online at Vote.WA.gov. The website shows when ballots are received and if the voter’s signature was accepted or challenged.
The site also provides a customized guide to races and candidates on the 2022 ballot, as well as a list of all drop box locations in the county.
Although Washington state ended vote-in-person locations years ago, Dalton’s office provides two service centers near election time to help voters with registrations or replacement of lost ballots or envelopes.
One of the service centers is located at 1033 W. Gardner Avenue and is one from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Monday, Nov. 7 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The second service center at 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.