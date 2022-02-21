(The Center Square) Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner has good news for local taxpayers – his office was able to distribute more than $13 million of investment income last year to public entities participating in a fixed income portfolio.
“I think we have an obligation to explain what we are doing as public officials, to maintain transparency and accountability,” he said of releasing the 2021 Year in Review report.
In that document, Baumgartner highlights how the local share of income from a $1.3 billion portfolio was distributed to participants with an effective 1% rate of return.
“This Year in Review report is part of my effort to increase public awareness and understanding of the treasurer’s office,” he said.
He noted that entities within the county that invested in the Spokane Public Investment Fund (SPIF) earned over $11 million more than they would have by putting money solely into the state treasurer’s Local Government Investment Pool.
He said taxpayers will be pleased to know that investment returns supported services without raising taxes, such as law enforcement, parks, school improvements and road maintenance and repair.
For example, Newman Lake Fire & Rescue received enough financing for a new burn building training facility. The facility opened in late 2021 and is used for live-fire exercises for area firefighters.
Work on Bigelow Gulch Road was able to move up by six months due to the added funds, said Baumgartner, who was elected in 2018.
He said the SPIF invests the cash reserves of more than 80 regional governmental agencies. The funds are placed in U.S. Treasury Bonds and other conservative ventures, he said.
Other highlights of the Year in Review include information on the county’s property tax extension in 2021 to aid people during the COVID-19 pandemic and the passage of penalty and interest relief by the state legislature.
Baumgartner authorized an extension of the first half of Spokane County property taxes to provide more time for people to pay without accruing interest charges. Spokane County was the only county office in the state to offer a property tax extension in 2021, he said.
County treasurers by state law may authorize an extension of a property tax deadline during a state of emergency declared by the governor.
“Most people who miss their taxes aren’t people who are trying not to pay, they have some type of a crisis or emergency,” Baumgartner said.
He said granting the extensions did not negatively affect the county because the property tax collection rate in 2021 surpassed 98% which is consistent with a strengthening economy.
Reducing the 23% interest charged to delinquent property taxes has been an ongoing legislative priority for the treasurer’s office, said Baumgartner.
Legislation sponsored by Rep. Mike Volz, R-North Spokane, who also serves as chief deputy treasurer for the county, was signed into law during the 2021 state legislative session eliminating future penalties and reducing the amount of interest charged to homeowner property taxes.
“Government should not balance budgets on the expectation of people doing something wrong,” said Baumgartner.
He said Volz deserves credit for the hard work he did for taxpayers while in Olympia.
Baumgartner said he understands how complicated it can be to get legislation approved by both the House and Senate. From 2011-2019, he served as the state senator for Spokane’s 6th District. He developed a strong reputation for fiscal responsibility as chair of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee and vice-chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee.
A strong advocate for higher education, Baumgartner spearheaded the largest reduction in the cost of college tuition in American history.
He received numerous awards during his time in the Senate, including the Washington Policy Center’s highest honor, the Champion of Freedom Award.
In 2012, Baumgartner was named one of the National Federation of Independent Business's Guardians of Business, the highest award they offer, in recognition of votes that sided "100 Percent" with small businesses.
He said Spokane County collects about $700 million in property taxes each year and processes about $15 billion on behalf of local, state and federal agencies. Each year he plans to report on the fiscal health of the county.
His report for 2021 is available at www.spokanecounty.org/4624/treasurer.