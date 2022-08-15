(The Center Square) – Spokane County has been awarded a $180,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to address local public safety needs, a county grant specialist informed commissioners on Monday.
The funding will be split with the City of Spokane. The city and county take turns using funds from the Justice Assistance Grant to cover administrative expenses, with the county set to spend $18,000 this year, according to Heather Arnold, the county's grant and contract specialist.
According to Arnold’s briefing at the Aug. 15 commission meeting, the county’s share of the remaining funds will be split equally at $40,698 between the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices. The sheriff allocation will purchase tactical gear and the prosecutor’s share will cover 60% of wages for an existing full-time staff position over the next 12 months.
The balance of the money will be used by the city for similar public safety needs, Arnold said.
The JAG program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. The funding will be distributed in October and is channeled through the state Department of Commerce.
To ensure that each state receives an appropriate share of JAG funds, federal officials say allocations to state and local governments are based on a formula using population and crime statistics in each region. Funds are split 60/40 between state and local recipients within states.
In July, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received a $480,000 grant from DOJ for its Rapid DNA program. The funding will be used by the Forensic Unit of the sheriff’s office, which is an accredited lab covering various areas. The Rapid DNA program should accelerate the speed by which investigative leads can be developed, perpetrators identified, and innocent parties cleared, according to Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
In announcing the nearly $500,000 award, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a written statement, “DNA testing is a critical tool for solving and prosecuting crime. In fact, DNA analysis has proven to be the difference in identifying, and in some cases exonerating, the accused. By devoting these additional resources in Spokane County, we are able to help law enforcement hold perpetrators accountable and deter others from committing criminal acts in Eastern Washington.”