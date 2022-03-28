(The Center Square) – Spokane County will advertise Wednesday for water districts to submit proposals for projects that increase the drinking water supply. Officials are also inviting agencies and organizations to share information about projects that can help youth regain educational ground lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor, was given the go-ahead Monday by the county commissioners to post a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the two expenditures.
The commissioners have decided to spend $5 million of ARP funds to address educational disparities and $4 million to increase the supply of potable drinking water.
McMorris said the commissioners are concerned about reports of children having learning difficulties and behavioral issues as a result of school closures and isolation during the past two years.
“Hopefully, someone will come up with a program to get our kids back on track,” he said.
As far as drinking water projects, McMorris said the county wants to ensure that distribution and transmission keeps up with population and business growth.
“They are looking ahead with this project,” he said.
By law, the RFP must be advertised for three weeks, which will be April 20. McMorris said the review process for submissions will begin that day.
Although the county has been authorized $101 million in ARP funding, only $43 million has been received to date. The remainder of the money will not be turned over until later this spring, he said.
In coming weeks, he said RFP will be sought in these subcategories approved by the U.S. Treasury Department: $2.7 million for public health-related expenses in the community, $4.5 million for affordable housing programs and $750,000 for nonprofit projects. Another $9.4 million will be used for replacement of sales tax revenue lost by the county during the pandemic.
The subcategories were required by Treasury to fit within these five broad areas: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
At the March 28 county meeting, McMorris and Ariane Schmidt, regional project manager, briefed Commissioners Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns on the requirements that would be include in the educational and drinking water RFP. The agencies and organizations submitting projects for consideration need to have a project ready to go and a proven track record of results. They must also be able to score matching funds from state and federal agencies, among other criteria.
The county is also gearing up to use $5.5 million of ARP funds to stop flooding in crawl spaces and basements of an established West Terrace Heights development.
This is one of the infrastructure projects that can only be undertaken by a government entity, said McMorris, so a RFPs will not be issued for the storm water work.
He said all ARP-funded projects must be completed by the end of 2026, although the storm water project will likely be done by the end of the year.
It is taking awhile to get projects rolling, he said, but the county is taking pains to ensure that it is in full compliance with Treasury guidance for expenditure of ARP funds.
“We are doing our best to follow the law to a ‘T’,” he said.
Toward that end, the county put out a RFP last week to software providers, seeking a system that will monitor the expenditure of millions in ARP dollars and provide a final report. The cost for that system will not be known until firms apply, said McMorris.