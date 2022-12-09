(The Center Square) – Spokane County officials will soon compile a list of local attorneys willing to take on indigent defendants, particularly in family law and litigation cases, to comply with a new state law that goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“It doesn’t pay a lot, it’s really like pro bono work,” said Casey Evans, an attorney with the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. “My understanding is that it’s a lot of work to get someone willing to take these cases.”
He delivered that message on Monday to Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns. Evans and Mike Sparber, who manages both of the county’s detention facilities, had been asked to explain why creation of the list was necessary.
Evans said, under Washington General Rule 42, judges and judicial staff in the state’s lower courts are prohibited from selecting or managing attorneys to provide public defense services.
The rationale behind the new law, he said, is to ensure the independence of the public defense system from judicial influence and control.
Because Washington’s system of public defense is primarily county-based, Evans said state leaders wanted more impartiality in the selection of attorneys to ensure a person's constitutional right to an adequate defense was protected.
Most of the cases that will require an attorney from the list, he said, are civil in nature because there are already systems in place to get defendants in criminal cases matched to an attorney.
Evans was given permission by the commissioners to work with Sparber on development of the official Request for Proposals that will invite attorneys to add their names to the list.
“Once the RFP goes out we’ll get a better idea of what the pool looks like as far as attorneys,” said Evans.
He will bring a resolution outlining rationale for creation of the list before the commissioners next week. If approved, the RFP will then be issued and the collection of names will begin.
According to Salary.com, the average criminal defense attorneys salary in Spokane is $90,666, but the salary range typically falls between $77,575 and $103,940. The typical lawyer in Washington charges between $82 and $432 per hour for civil cases.